The jury trial for Matthew Barton, a former Manitou Springs High School teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a former student, began Thursday with the accuser being the first witness to take the stand.

The jury first heard opening statements from the prosecuting attorney, who outlined allegations that Barton "used that position to his advantage" as a popular high school teacher and soccer coach, and formed a 3-year-long sexual relationship with the student, who was a 16-year-old sophomore at the start of it.

"There isn't going to be a doubt in your mind that (Barton) is guilty," the prosecuting attorney told jurors before finishing her opening statement.

The defense argued that Barton, 53, didn't use his role as a teacher to take advantage of young girls, but rather to help girls who were struggling by taking a "personal interest" in them.

Defense attorney Cindy Hyatt even referenced a student who will testify later in the trial who was a recovering heroin addict whom she said Barton helped without taking a sexual interest in.

The first witness called to testify was the woman whom Barton allegedly had a sexual relationship with as a teen beginning in 2009 and is now 29 years old, but was just 16 when the relationship began in 2009.

She testified that for three years, she and Barton would have sex on average "once a week" in his classroom, the basement of the school, his home or his car.

"It was a very close relationship," she said.

She said that at some point after her relationship with Barton came to an end, she attempted to report what had happened to the Manitou Springs Police Department, but said she was ignored.

"I felt like they didn't believe me," she told the court.

She testified that she believed the reason she was ignored by police was that Barton was a prominent figure in the Manitou Springs community and had friends at the Police Department.

Eventually, she said, she moved to Iowa before being contacted by detectives in December 2021 about Barton, when she again told them what happened.

When asked why she felt the need to speak up after so many years, she said, "I wanted to do it for myself, my kids and other girls in that situation."

The second witness to take the stand was the girl's best friend while in high school, who testified that the girl told him about the relationship and witnessed Barton and her together on several occasions.

"They would get cozy," he said.

He testified that on one occasion he dropped the girl off at a motel where Barton was and another time he went to a hot springs with Barton and the accuser.

The prosecution had said it was a "clothing optional" hot springs, but in her testimony, the accuser said that wasn't true.

Prosecutors have said they plan to call eight witnesses during the jury trial, including another former student of Barton's who said he had acted inappropriately toward her.

Barton is charged with sexual assault on a child between the ages of 15 to 18 by someone in a position of trust and a pattern of sexual assault on a child by someone in a position of trust, court records show.

If found guilty on both charges, he could face up to 18 years in prison, with the possibility of spending life on intensive probation for sex offenders.

Barton is out of custody after having posted an $80,000 bond the day after his arrest, on Jan. 10.