FREMONT COUNTY, COLO., - Law enforcement officers from local and state agencies investigating Suzanne Morphew’s disappearance testified in court Friday that they all agreed there was probable cause in the case, but disagreed on the timing for when Barry Morphew should have been arrested.
Agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raised concerns in April and May of 2021 that it was too early to make an arrest in the case. The former lead investigator in the case for the CBI, Joseph Cahill, testified that arresting Morphew in May of 2021 was “premature” and the “worst decision that could be made.”
Cahill and his partner on the case, Agent Derek Graham elevated their concerns to their superiors at CBI. Their conversations led CBI Director John Camper and Deputy Director Chris Schaefer to call Sheriff John Spezze in the days before the arrest warrant was issued and ask him to hold off on arresting Morphew. CBI Agents said there was still more investigative work to be done, test results they were waiting on, that they were hoping to interview more people, as well as other reasons they wanted to wait.
“I understood that they were about to make an arrest… so I call him and told him that Barry Morphew was still speaking to our investigators and I didn’t want that to come to a close,” Camper said in court. “He disagreed… one of the main concerns he expressed was that Mr. Morphew would flee. I wasn’t as concerned about that.”
Still, 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley and Chafee County Sheriff John Spezze moved forward with arresting Morphew and charging him with murder, despite the concerns expressed by members of CBI.
