After more than two years of delays, an El Paso County judge has set a jury trial date of March 20 for Letecia Stauch, who is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon in January 2020.

Stauch's defense had requested that her second mental health evaluation be conducted at the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo and for her to wear an electroencephalographic monitor during the evaluation.

The monitors are wrapped around a patient’s head to gather and monitor brain-wave data.

But Josh Tolini, one of Stauch's defense attorneys, told the court that they would withdraw those requests and instead have the second evaluation conducted from El Paso County jail sometime in October or November.

Judge Gregory Werner attempted to ask Stauch, 39, if she understood and consented to the requests being made by her attorneys, but she informed Werner through attorney Will Cook that she would not speak to the court during the hearing.

Following the interaction, Werner set the trial date, which will be more than three years after the death of Gannon. Prosecutors said Gannon's blood was found on Stauch's shoe, tracking data showed she had traveled to an area near where Gannon's body was found, and her DNA was found on a gun tied to the killing.

In a previous hearing, Werner said he anticipated the jury trial lasting about six weeks.

Delays in the case have occurred, in part, because of the need for the mental health evaluation; initially, Stauch pleaded not guilty to the charges, but in February Werner granted her permission to change her plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.

The first mental health evaluation was completed earlier this year, and Werner told the court at the time that she was found "sane" by the mental health professional. The results of the evaluation are what prompted the defense to request a second mental health evaluation to be conducted by an expert picked by the defense.

District Attorney Michael Allen said the defense had requested for the trial to take place without a jury, but that the prosecution would not consent to that request. As a result, Stauch will have to face a jury.

Stauch and her attorneys will return to court Feb. 2 for a motions hearing ahead of the jury trial. Werner ordered that all motions must be filed by Dec. 22.

Stauch's pre-trial readiness conference will take place March 9.

In addition to the first-degree murder case, Stauch also faces a second case in which she is accused of attempting to escape from the El Paso County jail in May 2020.

Stauch was arrested in South Carolina in March 2020 and has been in jail since then after she was extradited to Colorado. Stauch also faces charges of child abuse and tampering with evidence. If convicted of first-degree murder, she faces life in prison.