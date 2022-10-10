An El Paso County judge has ordered that a competency evaluation be performed on Brian Alford, the man accused of killing a man on Aug. 19 at a Colorado Springs convenience store.

The motion for the competency evaluation was filed by Alford's defense attorneys, and Judge Samuel Evig on Monday said that the motion raised some "concerning" questions that prompted him to decide the evaluation was necessary.

The competency evaluation will determine if Alford is mentally competent to stand trial, and not if he was competent during the time of the killing of Jeremy Diaz.

The motion filed by the defense has been sealed by the court.

A preliminary hearing had been scheduled for Alford Monday afternoon, but the motion for the evaluation was continued until the results are returned to the court.

The prosecution did not object to evaluation order.

The last time Alford, 25, was in court, Evig had his charges downgraded from first- to second-degree murder due to lack of evidence of premeditation, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

According to an affidavit acquired by The Gazette, the shooting stemmed from an argument between Alford and Diaz at the Kum & Go at 3025 Hancock Expressway.

The affidavit alleges that Diaz and Alford began to argue while standing in line at the register, eventually leading Alford to pull out a handgun and fire several times at Diaz, killing him.

Arrest records state that afterward, Alford "calmly walked past (Diaz's son) and exited the Kum & Go." Alford got into a tan Ford Explorer and drove off.

Diaz, 36, was a father of eight children.

Alford, who appeared in custody on Monday, is being held in El Paso County jail on a $500,000 bond.

In addition to second-degree murder, Alford faces second-degree and third-degree assault charges in a separate case in El Paso County in July.

Evig scheduled for a review hearing to be held in 4th Judicial District Court on Nov. 14, to see if the results of Alford's evaluation have been returned to the court.