An El Paso County judge on Friday ruled that the prosecution did not act with gross negligence regarding a discovery violation in the case against Matthew Barton, a former Manitou Springs High School teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student more than 10 years ago, and that no severe sanctions will be imposed on the prosecution.

Barton is awaiting his second trial, which comes after a hung jury forced then-presiding Judge Eric Bentley to declare a mistrial in October 2022. Judge Linda Billings-Vela will preside over the new trial, set Oct. 31, court records show.

The Friday morning hearing came due to allegations from Barton's defense attorney, Cindy Hyatt, that the prosecution withheld significant discovery from Barton that would have affected his first trial had it been disclosed. The motion, filed in May, claims that a text message between the victim and the the school resource officer investigating the case from January 2022, when the alleged victim discusses the desire to potentially hire a lawyer, was not disclosed to the defense.

"Also, I would like to know what my options are dealing with the school since I found they did have an idea what was going on. Should I get a lawyer?” The victim wrote in one text message to the resource officer, according to the defense motion. "Thank you for your feedback. It’s OK, I’m just starting to think I should. Since they seemed to have had an idea about what was going on.”

Billings-Vela had already ruled that the message between the school resource officer and the victim was a discovery violation, and set the Friday motions hearing to determine sanctions, as well as to review if any further discovery violations had been committed by the prosecution.

During the hearing, Hyatt argued that the school resource officer had made numerous discovery violations by failing to disclose several relevant text messages, and that severe sanctions should be implemented as a result.

The prosecution argued that there had been no further discovery violations committed, and the one violation that had already been determined came not out of an intention to mislead the defense or alter the first trial, but rather that it was just a mistake, and a mistake that did not rise to the level of severe sanctions.

Hyatt argued during the hearing that the text message between the school resource officer and the victim showed that the victim was contemplating a civil lawsuit, and that text message could have been used at trial to impeach the credibility of the victim. Hyatt went as far as to argue to the court that had the text message been entered into evidence correctly it could have impacted the outcome of the first trial.

"(The text messages) are highly relevant to her (the victim's) motive," Hyatt said during argument.

The school resource officer testified on Friday, and stated that there was never any deliberate attempt to hide any relevant text message from the defense.

Prosecuting attorney Jessica McCarville added that the statute of limitations had run out several years ago for the victim to file a civil lawsuit against Barton, and that once the prosecution was made aware a discovery violation had been committed, they went "above and beyond" to resolve the issue.

Argument was also heard from Hyatt regarding what she claimed were numerous additional discovery violations from the school resource officer after reviewing a bevy of text messages entered into evidence after the initial discovery violation came to the attention of the court.

Hyatt had problems with numerous text messages that the school resource officer had sent and received from the victim, former students at Manitou Springs High School, other members of law enforcement and more, claiming those messages should have been subject to discovery.

Prosecuting attorney Christina Perroni argued that all of the new text messages put forward by Hyatt were not subject to discovery, and took particular issue with the allegation that the text messages sent by the resource officer to the victim where she offers the victim emotional support after a day of testimony, which Hyatt said showed a "clear lack of objectivity in this case."

"I find it offensive," Perroni said of Hyatt's claims regarding he text messages. "Giving support (to victims) is part of the job."

After hearing more than two hours of argument and testimony, Judge Billings-Vela gave her ruling, siding primarily in favor of the prosecution.

Judge Billings-Vela ruled that outside of the initial discovery violation regarding the victim asking about reaching out to a lawyer, that there had been no additional discovery violations committed by the prosecution, and the additional text messages were not subject to discovery.

"Frankly, I'd be more concerned if law enforcement wasn't expressing any empathy (to victims),' Billings-Vela said while ruling that the text messages of support from the resource officer to the victim were not a discovery violation.

On the topic of sanctions, Billings-Vela again opted against the defense, stating that "context matters" when speaking about the discovery violation that occurred.

Billings-Vela stated that for harsh sanctions to be imposed on the prosecution, or to have the case dismissed in its entirety, the defense needed to demonstrate that the prosecution knowingly withheld crucial evidence from the defense that drastically altered the outcome of the trial. Billings-Vela ruled that this discovery violation "does not even come close" to and was "far from" reaching the mark for severe sanctions or dismissal.

The lone sanction imposed by Billings-Vela is that for Barton's second trial, which is slated to start on Oct 31, the jury will be informed of the discovery violation committed by the prosecution.

Barton will return to court on Oct. 23 for his pretrial readiness conference.