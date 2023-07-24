An El Paso County man found guilty of manslaughter last month could spend more time in prison after a judge ruled on Monday that his previous felony convictions can be factored into his sentencing.

The court on Monday considered four previous Class 4 felony convictions of Joel Hollendorfer, 47, found guilty of the 2012 murder of 19-year-old Kara Nichols.

Judge William Bain ruled those convictions apply “beyond a reasonable doubt” as habitual-offender sentence enhancers, thereby increasing his potential sentencing range.

The court will reconvene on Aug. 23 at 4 p.m. for a proportionality review hearing to determine to what extent Hollendorfer’s earlier convictions can factor into his sentencing. A subsequent sentencing hearing probably will be scheduled at the Aug. 23 hearing.

The prosecution alleges Hollendorfer strangled Nichols after paying her to have sex with him, and that afterward he buried her body at his parents' farm, where it wouldn't be found until February 2022.

Last month, a jury of 12 found Hollendorfer guilty of manslaughter, a significant downgrade from an initial charge of first-degree murder. The jury reached its verdict following five hours of deliberation.

Whereas first-degree murder carries with it a lifetime prison sentence, a Class 4 felony carries with it just two to six years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

"We just feel this is an utter travesty. It's outrageous that this predator could murder our daughter, strangle her, degrade her," the victim’s mother Julia Nichols said following the verdict. "We are so shocked that the jury could not understand this, and we are so beyond disappointed in this judicial system."

Hollendorfer’s Class 4 felony convictions from the 1990s, which had concurrent sentences, include theft and first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, second-degree burglary, attempted second-degree burglary, and theft. Monday’s ruling means those convictions can extend his time in prison as a habitual offender.