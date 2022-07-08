Demar Rayel Ravenell shot and killed Colorado Springs taxi driver Brian MacDonald earlier this year with no provocation, according to testimony during a preliminary hearing Thursday in 4th Judicial District Court.

The prosecution spent the morning into the early afternoon outlining the evidence to attempt to show Judge Jill Brady that there is satisfactory evidence to move forward in prosecuting Ravenell, 22, in the killing of MacDonald, 42.

The prosecution first called Colorado Springs police detective Jason Gasper as a witness. Gasper outlined events from in the early morning hours of Jan. 21.

Gasper was first notified of the homicide when officers discovered the body of the man who would later be identified as MacDonald, inside a vehicle on the 200 block of Nichols Boulevard, near North Nevada Avenue and Fillmore Street, just before 6:45 a.m.

Upon arriving, Gasper said that MacDonald had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and one shell casing from a bullet was found inside the vehicle. After further investigation, Gasper identified that the vehicle was a taxi and that it had a camera that was recording the interior of the vehicle during the incident.

After accessing the camera footage, Gasper testified that at about 3:30 a.m., MacDonald arrived at a motel on North Nevada to pick up a customer who was attempting to head to the area of North Stone Avenue.

The camera footage was not played in court, but Gasper said that the suspect who entered the taxi was a Black male wearing a gray sweatshirt and black sandals with three white stripes across them.

After entering the vehicle, the passenger asked MacDonald initially to drive him to a trailer park, but changed his mind a few minutes into the drive and instead asked to be taken to a warehouse on North Stone Avenue, where he said his girlfriend worked.

At 3:42 a.m., Gasper said that without any conversation or argument the passenger brandished a weapon, pointed it at MacDonald's head and fired, but that the weapon did not discharge.

Gasper testified that he believed MacDonald did not notice his passenger had pulled a weapon, and that in the audio of the recording a clicking noise can be heard, which he believed was the suspect loading a bullet into the chamber of the weapon.

A few minutes later, the suspect asked MacDonald to drop him off near the 200 block of Nichols Boulevard. Once MacDonald pulled the vehicle over, Gasper testified that the suspect can be heard saying "while you're at it, give me everything you got" while pointing his weapon at the back of MacDonald's head.

MacDonald obliged and handed the suspect money, and shortly after, the suspect fired his weapon at the head of MacDonald and exited the vehicle, according to Gasper.

The prosecution showed a screenshot of the incident during which a man in the back seat of the taxi can be seen pointing a handgun at MacDonald's head, which Gasper testified was "less than a second" before the suspect discharged his weapon.

The third witness called by the prosecution, detective Jerry Schiffelbein, outlined how police came to believe that Ravenell was the man inside the taxi.

Schiffelbein testified how after the shooting detectives used security cameras in the area to track the suspect walking from the taxi to a warehouse on North Stone Avenue. According to Schiffelbein, the suspect asked for a worker at the warehouse, and eventually left with her from the location roughly an hour after arriving.

The woman in question was believed to be dating the suspect, but when police questioned her she said that the man seen on security cameras was known to her as David.

Schifffelbein said that the woman had been dating David "for about a month" and despite not knowing his phone number or where he lived, he would occasionally babysit her children and bring her snacks while at work.

The morning of Jan. 21, David's girlfriend said that he dropped by her workplace and waited in her car until she finished her shift before spending the rest of the morning together, including going to her son's birthday party at Chuck E. Cheese.

A week later, Schiffelbein confronted the woman again after police had obtained information that David may actually had been Ravenell. After showing the woman a picture of Ravenell, Schiffelbein said that she began shaking and sobbing, appearing to Schiffelbein that she was not aware of his true identity.

Ravenell became a person of interest in the case, according to Schiffelbein, after he was wanted in connection with a Sept. 27, 2021, homicide in St. Stephen, South Carolina, that left a one person with a gunshot wound to the head, according to a Facebook post from the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.

Ravenell would later be arrested at a residence in Pueblo on Feb. 7, 2022, according to the CSPD.

After Schiffelbein's testimony, Judge Brady said the preliminary hearing would be continued at a later date because the court had other hearings scheduled Thursday and the prosecution still had three witnesses remaining.

The hearing will continue July 29, when Brady could decide if the prosecution can continue seeking charges against Ravenell.

Ravenell is facing seven charges including first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and weapon possession by a previous offender. If Ravenell is convicted of the first-degree murder charge, he will be given a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Ravenell is being held in El Paso County jail with no possibility of bond.