A federal grand jury in Washington D.C. returned a six-count indictment against 24-year-old Robert Gieswein who is accused of taking part in the failed insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
The Woodland Park man, who turned himself into Teller County authorities on Jan. 18, is charged with the following counts:
• One count obstruction of an official proceeding
• Three counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers while using a dangerous weapon
• One count destruction of government property
• One count entering/remaining in a restricted area
Gieswein appeared in federal court last week in Denver virtually where a judge ordered he remain in custody while the case against him moves forward.
According to an affidavit, Gieswein assaulted and intimidated U.S. Capitol Police officers with a spray canister, a temporary barrier and a baseball bat, joined and encouraged a crowd of people who forcibly entered the Capitol, impeded, disrupted and disturbed the orderly conduct of business by the U.S. House and Senate, and obstructed, impeded and interfered with a law enforcement officer carrying out their duties at the Capitol.
According to the affidavit, Gieswein appears to be affiliated with the radical militia group known as the Three Percenters, which advocates for the resistance to the federal government policies it considers to infringe on personal, local and gun ownership rights.
Gieswein has posted multiple pictures on his Facebook page in which he flashes hand signs used by the group while posing in front of the group's flag and wearing the group's logo, the affidavit says.
The affidavit says Gieswein is believed to run a private paramilitary training group he calls the Woodland Wild Dogs. A patch for the group was seen on Gieswein when he participated in the insurrection, according to the affidavit.
Gieswein's due in court next on Friday.
