Gannon Stauch's parents told reporters on Tuesday that they were thankful the trial against Letecia Stauch had come to a close, and they expressed a desire to move forward with their lives more than three years after their son was murdered.

Jurors on Monday found Letecia Stauch guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and other charges for killing Gannon, her 11-year-old stepson, in their Lorson Ranch home in January 2020. After the jury returned its verdict, an El Paso County judge sentenced Letecia Stauch to serve life in prison.

Landen Bullard, formerly referred to as Landen Hiott, and Al Stauch each spoke separately to the local media for over an hour, but both said the guilty verdict was a weight off their shoulders.

"I finally slept good last night. ... Can't remember waking up in the middle of the night once," Bullard said.

Over the past three years Gannon's parents said they faced difficulties dealing with what happened to their son, and the extensive court process that came with it. However, they both praised the local community for helping them persevere and push forward.

Bullard spoke about the Lorson Ranch community — a neighborhood that she never lived in — and how the support from residents moved her.

"From the beginning, they've had things put out at Lorson Ranch (supporting Gannon)," Bullard said. "I've visited throughout these three years and there's never been a time where I've driven through that community and there hasn't been a blue light or a ribbon."

Throughout the trial, members of the public could be seen handing out wristbands, stickers and ribbons — all in the color blue — to other people in court in support of Gannon.

"From day one it was a community effort," Al Stauch said, echoing the thoughts of Bullard about Lorson Ranch. "In that moment you saw what the community is capable of, and I have said all along that the thoughts and prayers from people in this community and across the country ... those have sustained us. In the early days, I don't know where we would have been without the community supporting us."

Both parents also said faith has helped get them through the most traumatic event of their lives.

“God has blessed me so much through this," Al Stauch said. "Do I want Gannon back? Yes, absolutely. But I am so thankful for what God has done in my life and throughout this journey."

Al Stauch and Bullard said faith was also a way for them to begin moving forward with their lives.

"You don’t move on from something like this. You move forward," Al Stauch said.

For him, moving forward means a continued dedication to service — he mentioned that he often speaks at the church he attends — and to spending time with his wife, Melissa, and their six children.

"I'm a home body. if there's one thing that (Letecia Stauch) has said through all of her lies that was true, I am a home body," Al Stauch said. "I just want to be home with my family and kids. ... That's how we move forward, just by being together and embracing the times with people in our lives."

Al Stauch mentioned that he is also ready to get back to work, where he only has two years remaining before he will retire from the military.

But moving forward also means cutting ties to Letecia Stauch entirely. Al Stauch said he had taken a significant financial loss over the past three years so that he could attend court proceedings related to Gannon's murder. But he said he would rather have to pay it all back than receive restitution from his ex-wife.

“I’d rather pay every cent of those losses back than still be connected to her,” Al Stauch said.

For Bullard, moving forward means heading back home to South Carolina after spending the past six weeks in Colorado for the trial, and reuniting with her friends, family and co-workers who have been supporting her from afar.

For both parents, moving forward also means remembering Gannon, remembering the impact he had on their lives and trying to do good by him in the future.

Bullard and Al Stauch said it's difficult to not be angry or vengeful, but that Gannon inspires them to want more.

"I will not let her (Letecia Stauch) poison my soul," Al Stauch said.

Bullard talked about how she hopes to one day start a foundation in Gannon's name, and that while she hasn't had time to begin planning it, she mentioned that she would like for it to give grants to underprivileged children hoping to get involved in coding, science or even video game design — which is what Gannon wanted to be when he grew up, according to his father.

"Hopefully it makes an impact, and shares his story," Bullard said.

Bullard was asked if she would like to know the full truth about what happened to Gannon from Letecia Stauch, and if that's a sense of closure she desires. Bullard said she no longer is interested in hearing the truth from Letecia Stauch. The only thing she wants from her is an apology.

"She doesn't owe it to me. She owes it to Gannon," Bullard said.