A Pueblo man intimidated Fountain police officer Julian Becerra moments before the officer fell to his death, an arrest affidavit obtained by The Gazette says.

Devon Bobian, 32, was charged with second-degree murder, vehicular eluding, motor vehicle theft, weapon possession by a previous offender and two counts of aggravated robbery for his actions in a car chase that led to the death of Becerra earlier this year.

According to the arrest affidavit, the incident began on Feb. 2 when Fountain police officers were notified of a stolen vehicle being driven by Bobian. Once officers located the stolen vehicle Bobian attempted to flee.

The affidavit states that Bobian during the law enforcement pursuit stopped at a Love's gas station and pointed a handgun at a woman in an attempt to steal her car, but when the woman refused to hand over the keys to Bobian and the two co-defendants, they left the gas station in the stolen vehicle they arrived in.

The pursuit continued until just before 8 p.m. when law enforcement officers were able to stop Bobian on a bridge on South Academy Boulevard, pinning the stolen vehicle between two police cars, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit details that officer Becerra was in one of the vehicles that had pinned the stolen car being driven by Bobian, and that when Becerra exited the car he was stuck between the guardrail of the bridge and the police vehicle.

Bobian attempted to flee on foot, and in doing so the affidavit states he jumped on the hood of Becerra's car, which is what police claim led to Becerra falling off the bridge.

"While on top of Officer Becerra's vehicle, Bobian stopped, turned toward Officer Becerra, standing over the top of him, leaning forward and pointing toward Officer Becerra, in a threatening manner," the affidavit states. "When Bobian was standing on top of Officer Becerra's vehicle and facing Officer Becerra, Officer Becerra fell over the guardrail."

Bobian was detained by officers shortly after attempting to flee on foot, according to the affidavit.

Becerra was immediately taken to the hospital but later died because of the injuries from the fall. The affidavit states that the El Paso County Coroner's Office ruled Becerra's death as an accident due to injuries sustained from the fall.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The two other people arrested the evening of the incident — Danisha Pacheco, 29, and Anthony Vallejos, 33 — each face four charges: two counts of aggravated robbery, menacing and a violent crime sentence enhancement.

Charges against Pacheco and Vallejos followed shortly after the incident took place, but charges for Bobian took over four months to be filed by the District Attorney's Office.

"This was an exhaustive investigation involving the Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office," 4th Judicial spokesperson Howard Black said last week when asked why it took it several months for charges to be filed against Bobian.

After the incident, Bobian was transferred to Pueblo County jail to face charges on outstanding warrants in unrelated criminal cases.

Court records show that in March, Bobian pleaded guilty to weapon possession by a previous offender in two different criminal cases, each charge landing him 18 months in the Department of Corrections.

Bobian was charged and arrested on the second-degree murder accusation on June 30, according to court records. Bobian is listed as an inmate in Bent County Correctional Facility with a mandatory release date of Aug. 22, 2024, according to Department of Corrections records.

As Bobian nears the start of his case in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court, his co-defendants may be nearing the end of theirs. Pacheco and Vallejos are scheduled to begin their jury trials on Aug. 14, but will appear in court prior to that on Aug. 2 for pre-trial readiness conferences.

At their most recent court appearance, an El Paso County judge ruled that Pacheco and Vallejos could not be tried together, but left the door open to the possibility of their cases being combined prior to trial depending on if the prosecution opts to use specific evidence or not.

Bobian's first appearance in court has yet to be scheduled. His bond to be released from custody is currently listed at $2 million, according to court records.