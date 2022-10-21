A former Fort Carson soldier accused of killing his wife in 2021 will stand trial Nov. 1 in El Paso County Court.

Dermot Blake, 34, is accused of first-degree murder among several other charges in the Feb. 20, 2021, death of his wife, Tashianna Blake, in the family's townhome in southeast Colorado Springs.

Both the prosecution and defense indicated to Judge Samuel Evig that they were ready for trial on Nov. 1, but not without some caveats from the prosecution.

The prosecution stated that it had concerns over some lingering evidentiary and witness concerns, and that the judge's ruling on those could affect their readiness for trial.

Specifically, the prosecution was hoping to allow for a witness to testify as an expert to the impact of alcohol on the body. Blake was allegedly drunk at the time of the murder.

As a result, Evig ordered a final pretrial readiness conference on Oct. 28 to discuss any final concerns before going to trial the following Monday, and to give final rulings on issues filed by both parties.

However, Evig noted that he was very unlikely to allow for a continuance in the trial unless something "extraordinary" happens before Oct. 28.

Blake was originally scheduled for his pretrial readiness conference on Oct. 17, but was unable to attend as he tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed in quarantine. Blake appeared in person in court on Friday.

Previous reporting from The Gazette details that on the night of Feb. 20 around midnight, Dermot Blake allegedly ordered his two daughters — 7 and 5 years old at the time — to come out of their room.

The oldest of the daughters told police that she and her sister came out of the room to find their mother, Tashianna Blake, covered in blood and telling her husband she was sorry.

Then, according to the 7-year-old daughter of the Blakes, Dermot Blake shot Tashianna Blake in the head several times in front of the children.

“I wanted to call the police — 911 — but I didn’t want to because I love my dad really much even though he was killing my mom,” the older daughter said, according to previous Gazette reporting.

Around 1 hour after the shooting, Colorado Springs police said that Dermot Blake called the police to report someone had been shot and killed. When police arrived Tashianna Blake was found dead and Dermot Blake was reportedly covered in blood and immediately placed in handcuffs.

Blake currently resides in El Paso County jail on a no-bond hold. If he is found guilty of the first-degree murder charge, he will be sentenced to life in prison, per Colorado law.