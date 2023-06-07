A woman accused of stealing over $340,000 from Pikes Peak Christian Church in Security-Widefield while serving as its financial director spent $5,000 on a trip to Disney World using the church's credit card and bought a Ford F350 truck for $15,000 and a boat for $19,800 using church funds, investigators allege in an affidavit.

Sara Ann Mock-Butler, 37, also used the church's credit card and checking account to pay off thousands of dollars of debt for both herself and her mother, including $35,000 worth of credit card debt in one month, according to the affidavit. And investigators say she tapped the church's coffers for lavish shopping sprees at Best Buy and Amazon.

Mock-Butler, who was arrested last week on nearly 900 counts of money laundering, forgery and other financial crimes, oversaw the church's finances from 2017 to 2022. During that time she had "sole responsibility for the church's financial accounts without oversight," the affidavit states.

The investigation into Mock-Butler began in October 2022 when Pikes Peak Christian's new financial director reported that the numbers reported in the church's financial dashboard did not match the balance in its bank account. The figures were off by more than $200,000, according to the affidavit.

Over the course of the investigation detectives discovered that Mock-Butler had used $341,519.25 of the church's funds for her personal benefit, and did so without proper authorization for most purchases, according to the affidavit.

Mock-Butler reportedly used signature stamps of other church officials to get double authorization required for purchases of more than $500 without their consent or knowledge. In some instances, she failed to disclose the purchases and withdrawals she was making with church funds, the affidavit states.

Investigators say the amount of money Mock-Butler stole escalated every year she was employed at the church. In 2018 Mock-Butler allegedly used $13,969.69 in church funds for personal use. In 2019 that grew to $76,721, in 2020 it grew to $91,615, in 2021 it grew to $104,899 and in 2022 — when she only worked for seven months before quitting, many of those months in a part-time capacity — she stole $54,312, according to the affidavit.

As the investigation continued, detectives discovered that Mock-Butler had evaded taxes for years by falsely reporting her income by tens of thousands of dollars to the IRS.

Mock-Butler's preliminary charges include 296 counts of money laundering, 527 counts of identity theft, 61 counts of forgery, six counts of tax evasion, five counts of filing a false return, one count of cybercrime and one count of felony theft ranging between $100,000 and $1 million. She was released from jail after posting a $100,000 bond, and she is scheduled to make her first appearance in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court on June 16, court records show.

Pikes Peak Christian Church did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Gazette.