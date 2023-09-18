A former deputy district attorney appeared in court Monday on a felony charge of sexually assaulting a child.

David George McConkie was arrested Aug. 29 on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. He was a person of trust in the relationship, according to court documents. His bond was set at $100,000. He posted bond on Aug. 30, court records show.

The specifics of his alleged actions were not discussed during the brief hearing Monday that covered a request to change a protection order involving children and a pending request to restrain public access. Senior Deputy District Attorney Kelson Castain said he would object to restraining public access to the proceedings.

El Paso County Magistrate Hilary Gurney did not rule on any of the issues.

McConkie was a deputy district attorney for the 4th Judicial District in Teller and El Paso counties from 2008 to 2011, the district confirmed.

Court records show McConkie is facing one class three felony charge for sexual assaulting a child from 2004 to 2013.

Most recently, he worked as a partner for Torbet, Tuft and McConkie, according to his LinkedIn Page. The firm handles cases such as bankruptcy, civil litigation and personal injury cases, among others.

The firm has removed mentions of McConkie from its website and it is now listed as Torbet and Tuft.