A former student of Timberview Middle School in Colorado Springs was arrested after allegedly planning a mass shooting at the school, according to arrest records obtained by The Gazette.

The Elbert County Sheriff's Office arrested William Whitworth on March 31 on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and other charges, the affidavit states.

The affidavit states that an Elbert County deputy responded to a call for service where a woman claimed her sibling had made "violent approaches" toward her, and earlier in the day had been referencing school shootings.

When deputies arrived they discovered Whitworth lying in bed, drunk, in a room piled with trash that had several holes in the wall, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that Whitworth's legal name is "William" and is listed as a male, but Whitworth's sister refers to Whitworth as "lily" and describes their sibling as "their sister" throughout the affidavit.

Whitworth told deputies that Whitworth was a former student at Timberview Middle School in Colorado Springs. Whitworth "visibly shook her head up and down" when deputies asked if Whitworth planned on shooting up a school.

When authorities asked why Whitworth wanted to shoot up a school, Whitworth responded: "No specific reason," according to the affidavit.

Whitworth had a manifesto with the names of several infamous school shooters named in it, and a hand drawn map of the Timberview Middle School floorplan on a whiteboard, according to the affidavit.

Deputies did not find any weapons at Whitworth's home, but did find firearm cleaning liquid.

Whitworth is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, menacing, criminal mischief and interference with staff, faculty or students of educational institutions.

Whitworth remains in jail on a $75,000 bond. Representatives from School District 20 in Colorado Springs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.