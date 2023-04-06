Investigators found instructions on how to build homemade bombs and a whiteboard with the floor plan to Timberview Middle School in the bedroom of a former student accused of planning a mass shooting at the Colorado Springs school, according to arrest records obtained by The Gazette.

The Elbert County Sheriff's Office arrested William Whitworth, 19, on March 31 on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and other charges after Whitworth admitted to wanting to shoot up a school, the affidavit states.

Deputies went to Whitworth's home after Whitworth's sister claimed that Whitworth was behaving violently and made references to school shootings earlier in the day.

The affidavit lists the defendant as male, but Whitworth's sister referred to Whitworth as "lily" and described her sibling as "their sister" when she spoke with investigators.

Eric Ross, a spokesperson for the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, told The Gazette that Whitworth is in the process of transitioning to female.

Deputies found Whitworth lying in bed, drunk, in a room piled with trash that had several holes in the wall, according to the affidavit.

When authorities asked why Whitworth wanted to shoot up a school, Whitworth said: "No specific reason." Whitworth also admitted to being “about a third of the way from doing it (committing a mass shooting),” the affidavit states.

Deputies found a “manifesto” with the names of mass shooters, political commentators and more while searching Whitworth's home, according to the affidavit.

They also found a notebook with instructions on how to make firearms using a 3D printer and how to build homemade bombs. Whitworth admitted to watching a YouTube video on how to build a detonator, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that Prairie Hills Elementary and Pine Creek High School, both in Colorado Springs, were also listed as “targets” in one of Whitworth’s notebooks, which also contained a “detailed” hit list of people “to be killed.”

Deputies did not find any weapons in the home, but they did find a liquid that is used to clean firearms.

Whitworth is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, menacing, criminal mischief and interference with staff, faculty or students of educational institutions.

Whitworth is being held on a $75,000 bond. Representatives from Academy District 20 in Colorado Springs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.