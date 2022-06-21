The teenage victim of George Pollard spoke to the court in Pollard's sentencing hearing Tuesday, in which he faced jail time for sexually assaulting a minor.
"George Pollard took advantage of me at my most vulnerable point," the victim said in court. "I aim to put this behind me with the hope that George (Pollard) can never do to someone what he did to me."
In March, Pollard pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child by one in a position of trust against a 16-year-old girl who was a member of the basketball team he coached at Doherty High School.
The affidavit for Pollard's arrest suggests he and the victim exchanged more than 500 photos, many of which were sexually explicit, and that the relationship became physical after he began coaching one-on-one workouts with her.
The mother, father and grandmother of the victim also spoke to Judge Jessica Lyn Curtis and asked her to impose the harshest penalty possible against Pollard, which included 90 days of jail time.
"He (Pollard) chose to harm my child," the mother of the victim said. "He had no plans to stop. ... He stopped because he got caught."
Before Curtis imposed sentence, Pollard himself spoke to the court and apologized several times for his actions, stating that he takes full responsibility for what happened.
"It's disgusting that I would betray your trust," Pollard said to the family of the victim. "I'm very remorseful for what I've done."
After hearing all of the statements made to the court, Curtis opted to enforce the 90 days in prison allowable through the plea deal and a minimum of 10 years of sex offender intensive supervised probation. Pollard also will have to register as a sex offender.
"Given your role and prominence in this community as a leader ... you need to serve jail time," Curtis said. "You victimized her."
Curtis did note that Pollard was rejected from community corrections, which was initially a sentencing possibility.
"I think it was a fair sentence; sex offender intensive probation is the most intense probation there is. It is not an easy thing," prosecutor Claire Nutter told The Gazette following the sentencing hearing. "I think the family gave him a lot of mercy today."
Following the sentencing, Pollard was immediately placed into custody despite objections from his defense attorney, Suzanne Maria Roger, to wait until Friday. Pollard had previously been out on bond before Tuesday's sentencing.
Pollard coached high school basketball at Doherty starting in 2017 and spent time before that as an educational assistant at Russell Middle School, according to previous reporting from The Gazette.
If Pollard breaks the terms of his probation, he could face up to life in prison.