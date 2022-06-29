The 4th Judicial District Court Nominating Commission in El Paso County announced its finalists for an open judgeship in the county, according to a news release Wednesday.

Three finalists were selected for the vacancy, which is set to happen July 1. The nominees are Charlotte Ankeny, Marika Frady and Theodore McClintock, who are all Colorado Springs residents, according to the news release.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has 15 days to appoint one of the three candidates for the court position.

The court vacancy was created because of the appointment of Monica Gomez to the district court level.