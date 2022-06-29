El Paso County Courthouse

The entrance of the El Paso County Terry R. Harris Judicial Complex on Tejon Street in Colorado Springs.

 The Gazette file

The 4th Judicial District Court Nominating Commission in El Paso County announced its finalists for an open judgeship in the county, according to a news release Wednesday. 

Three finalists were selected for the vacancy, which is set to happen July 1. The nominees are Charlotte Ankeny, Marika Frady and Theodore McClintock, who are all Colorado Springs residents, according to the news release. 

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has 15 days to appoint one of the three candidates for the court position.

The court vacancy was created because of the appointment of Monica Gomez to the district court level. 

