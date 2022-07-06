Katelynne Dianna Leigh Nelson, the final suspect in the child day care case where 26 children were found neglected behind a fake wall at a child care center in 2019, has been sentenced to time in jail.

According to court records, Nelson pleaded guilty to 26 misdemeanor counts of child abuse and to one federal count of drug possession. The guilty plea came with a sentence of 365 days in jail, with credit for 135 days of time served at the time of the sentencing, which took place on June 16.

Nelson will also be on probation for four years following her release from jail, according to court records.

Nelson was one of four employees of Play Mountain Place who was arrested, but the last to be sentenced as she was on the run until February, when she was arrested by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

In 2019, police discovered 26 children, all under age 2, at Play Mountain Place just north of downtown Colorado Springs. At the time, police said that owner Carla Faith lied to officers about children being at the property before police discovered the children behind a false wall, many of whom had soiled or wet diapers and were sweaty and thirsty, according to an arrest affidavit.

Faith was convicted last August on a felony count of attempting to influence a public servant, 26 charges of misdemeanor child abuse, and another misdemeanor of running a child care facility without a license.

She received the maximum sentence of six years for attempting to influence a public servant. She also received 10 months sentences for each count of child abuse but will serve them concurrently with the felony.

Christina Swauger, another employee of Play Mountain Place, was convicted on 26 counts of child abuse last November, according to court records.

Nelson is being held in El Paso County jail.