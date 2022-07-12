A couple arrested in June after their child died of a fentanyl overdose had three referrals cited against them to the El Paso County Department of Human Services prior to his death, records obtained by The Gazette show.

On Nov. 12, Joenny Manuel Astacio, 36, and Kira Lee Villalba, 29, found their 15-month-old son Cairo Astacio dead, according to arrest records. Cairo Astacio's name was redacted from the affidavit, but Colorado Springs police later made it public.

Initially, Villalba — whose name was also redacted from the affidavit but was later identified by police — thought Cairo Astacio had suffocated when she woke up from her nap and found she had rolled on top of her child while she was asleep.

The couple called the police and the 15-month-old was transported to the children's hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police were initially concerned with the couple's behavior when the "parents took longer than to be expected to arrive to the hospital," the affidavit states. A clinical social worker on scene informed detectives that Cairo Astacio was "pretty dirty" and his diaper was not on correctly.

Detectives received a search warrant for Joenny Astacio and Villalba's home on Nov. 12 and found significant amounts of drug paraphernalia there, which they later determined was heroin, cocaine, marijuana and a fourth substance that was redacted from the affidavit.

Detectives said there was such a high volume of items received they were unable to test everything, records show.

Due to the presence of drugs found in their home, Joenny Astacio and Villalba were both subjected to drug testing, despite both claiming in interviews they hadn't used illicit drugs recently, according to the affidavit.

Their drug test results were redacted from arrest records, but a release from the Colorado Springs Police Department stated both Joenny Astacio and Villalba were under the influence of fentanyl and allowed their child to die of an overdose.

El Paso County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Leon Kelly ruled Cairo Astacio's death an "accident," according to the affidavit.

The couple's substance abuse issues were not new nor unknown to authorities at the time of the incident. The affidavit states the local Department of Human Services had been notified over concerns about the couple on three separate instances before their son's death.

The first referral came two days after Cairo Astacio was born, on Sept. 26, 2020. The referral alleged Villalba used both heroin and methamphetamines during her pregnancy, as late as her second trimester.

The second referral came on Oct. 6, 2020, and again alleged substance use by both Joenny Astacio and Villalba. The referral alleged the couple both used methamphetamines and heroin, and that Joenny Astacio specifically was a drug dealer.

The affidavit also noted that in 2006 Joenny Astacio was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., accused of attempting to smuggle 1,125 grams of heroin through security.

The final referral was placed a few days later, on Oct. 12, 2020 for emotional abuse, injurious environment and substance allegation. The referral claimed the couple was not bringing their child in for physician visits consistently, and when they did they were "over an hour late for their appointments."

"A referral is essentially a report that comes in from our hotline," April Jenkins, the El Paso County Department of Human Services' children, youth and family services intake manager, explained. "Then those reports are reviewed and evaluated."

Jenkins said referrals are the first step in the process the department takes when interacting with families. If Human Services determines the referrals are concerning enough, the family is assigned a case manager who works with them to provide a safer living environment for the child.

If the case worker determines a child may be in immediate danger due to their living situation, it can become a dependency and neglect case where steps are taken to potentially remove the child from the living situation, Jenkins said.

Jenkins noted the final decision to move a child away from a home isn't made by Human Services, but rather a county attorney and judge who evaluate if legal action can be taken to remove a child from their current living situation.

Because Cairo Astacio's death is an open case, El Paso County Department of Human Services spokeswoman Kristina Iodice said she could not provide information about whether Joenny Astacio and Villalba had progressed past just receiving referrals.

An interview police conducted with a neighbor of the couple also cited their frequent drug use, telling detectives she observed "blatant and overt use of narcotics to include cocaine and the possible manufacturing of cocaine," records show. The neighbor stated she noticed the behavior as early as spring 2020.

Drug abuse allegations continued to follow both Joenny Astacio and Villalba after their son's death. The affidavit claims on Dec. 19 — two months after Cairo Astacio died — the couple was with a 13-year-old girl when she was sent to the hospital after overdosing.

She survived, but a few months later in February the same girl overdosed again and survived. She told authorities Joenny Astacio and Villalba were responsible for giving her a substance, the name of which was redacted, and that she had smoked another redacted substance with the couple.

The same incident was discussed briefly in a bond hearing for Villalba in June, when prosecutors said she was involved in the overdose of a 13-year-old girl.

Joenny Astacio and Villalba are currently being held in El Paso County jail on bond — Joenny Astacio on a $200,000 bond and Villalba on a $100,000 bond. Both face one count of reckless child abuse causing death and three counts of controlled substance possession.

Joenny Astacio and Villalba will both make their next court appearances in the 4th Judicial District Court on July 20, their preliminary hearings.