Attorneys say that the death of a Colorado Springs man late last year was caused by excessive force from responding law enforcement, according to a news release Wednesday, a claim that's been denied by the District Attorney's Office.

The news release along with body-worn camera video were shared by national civil rights attorneys Harry Daniels and Bakari Sellers, who represent the family of Kevin Dizmang. Daniels and Sellers claim Dizmang's death on Nov. 15 was a result of excessive force used by Colorado Springs Police Department's crisis response team.

In the video released by the attorneys, Dizmang can be seen in the middle of the street yelling, and officers are attempting to handcuff Dizmang as he is in the midst of a "mental health crisis," according to Daniels. Dizmang resisted being handcuffed during the interaction.

Eventually, the officer gets Dizmang, 63, to the ground and a member of the crisis response team can be seen placing their arm around the neck area of Dizmang for about one minute before Dizmang can be seen losing consciousness.

Over the next 30 minutes of video, discussion can be heard about how paramedics are giving Dizmang chest compressions in the ambulance.

Two bystanders at the scene applauded the police officer's response to the situation around the 25-minute mark of the video.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

"You did a really good job, brother," one can be heard saying to the responding officer.

The coroner's report, also released by the attorneys on Wednesday, concluded that Dizmang's death was a homicide as a result of physical force. However, the coroner's report also concludes that Dizmang's death was also as a result of "acute methamphetamine intoxication, COPD and asthma, cardiomegaly, diaphragmatic paralysis and obesity."

The coroner's report states that Dizmang had 164 ng/ml of methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death. The El Paso County Coroner's Office confirmed that the report from the attorneys was accurate, but declined to comment further.

Howard Black, a spokesperson for the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office, told The Gazette that the use of force incident was investigated by the District Attorney's Office, and that the use of force was found to be justified.

"This is considered justified and there will not be any charges filed," Black said.

"Anytime a community member dies, we are saddened at the loss of life. We take these events seriously and, in this case, had the Deadly Force Investigation Team, led by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, investigate this event. They then sent the case to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office for review and determination of the reasonableness of the force that was used," Lt. Pamela Castro, spokeswoman with police department, said in an emailed statement Wednesday. "Unfortunately, even with all of the training and expertise on this CRT team, we can’t control every factor involved in an interaction with a community member such as the actions, underlying medical conditions and intoxication of the involved person prior to our involvement."

Daniels and Sellers also represent Dalvin Gadson, a Black homeless veteran who filed a civil lawsuit against Colorado Springs police alleging an excessive use of force against him during a traffic stop in November of last year.

The results of that lawsuit are still pending.