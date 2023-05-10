El Paso County sheriff's Deputy Dalton Bridges pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping and sexual assault on Wednesday.

Bridges was arrested in January after investigators say he made unwanted sexual advances toward a woman, and that when she tried to leave he grabbed her and dragged her back inside the home.

Detectives investigating the case acquired doorbell security camera footage from the night of the incident, and according to an affidavit the woman can be heard crying and repeatedly telling Bridges “no, no, no,” and “I don’t want to go in there.” Bridges can be heard yelling “get the (expletive) back inside” before dragging her back inside the house.

The woman told detectives that Bridges forced her to perform sexual acts on him and to have sex with him, and when she told him that it hurt and asked him to stop Bridges told her “I don’t care,” according to the affidavit.

Before the victim reported the incident to law enforcement, Bridges tried to downplay the incident by sending text messages to the victim saying, “You always take it so personally when that’s not the case ever,” the affidavit states.

Bridges, who appeared in court out of custody on Wednesday after posting a $50,000 bond in late January, entered a plea of not guilty to both charges.

Judge Monica Gomez scheduled Bridges' jury trial for Oct. 16, with the trial expected to last five days. His pre-trial readiness conference is set for Oct. 5.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

If convicted of the class-2 felony kidnapping charge, Bridges would face a mandatory minimum of 16 years in prison. If convicted of the class-4 felony sexual assault charge Bridges could face an additional 2-8 years in prison.

In January, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced that Bridges was on administrative leave following his arrest. Cassandra Sebastian, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, told The Gazette that Bridges is still employed with the agency, but declined to say whether he remains on administrative leave.

This is the second case of a local law enforcement official being charged with sex-related crimes this year.

Alexander Kenoyer, a former detective with the Cripple Creek Police Department in Teller County, is accused of continued sexual contact with a woman who was an alleged victim of sex trafficking, as well as attempting to blackmail the woman into not disclosing the sexual contact to law enforcement.

In Kenoyer's most recent court appearance last week, his defense attorney told Judge Scott Sells that he and the prosecution had been working on resolving the case through a plea deal, but requested that the hearing be continued to allow both parties more time to reach a deal.