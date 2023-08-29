The estate of a man found dead at the El Paso County jail will receive several million dollars after reaching a settlement with the county, officials said Tuesday.

William Johnson, 36, was found unresponsive "during a routine welfare check" around 8 p.m. on Sept. 27, 2021, according to previous reporting by The Gazette. Deputies and medical staff at the jail attempted to revive Johnson but were unsuccessful, officials said.

The county Coroner's Office determined Johnson died of a "seizure disorder" associated with epilepsy, polypharmacy — or the simultaneous use of multiple drugs to treat a condition — and COVID-19, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Tuesday.

In the settlement reached with the county, Johnson's estate is expected to receive a total of $3 million, $2.5 million of which will be paid by Berkley Public Entity, a New Jersey-based insurance company, and Gemini Insurance Company, the county's excess insurance carrier.

El Paso County will pay the other $500,000, the statement said.

The county commissioners voted 3-0, with commissioners Holly Williams and Carrie Geitner absent, to approve the settlement at its regular meeting Tuesday without discussion.

According to meeting documents, the county agreed to the settlement "for the sole purpose" of avoiding litigation costs and said the agreement "does not establish any admissions" of liability in Johnson's death.

“The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. William Johnson," Sheriff's Office public information officer Cassandra Sebastian said in a statement. "We hope this agreement allows the Johnson family to begin their process of healing from their loss."

The county has faced several lawsuits in recent months, including one brought in June by a man alleging he was attacked by a “psychotic” cellmate after deputies refused to move him to another location during his time at the county jail last year.

The county in April agreed to pay $25,000 in damages to a man who was arrested by immigration authorities and then detained for four months after he posted bond, ending a five-year legal battle for compensation.