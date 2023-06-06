An El Paso County man who beat and strangled his partner during an argument in August was sentenced to 48 years in prison after pleading guilty to a murder charge on Monday.

Dennis Hase, 63, called Fountain police to report Lisa Weidlich, 43, was not breathing, arrest records show. Hase told investigators that Weidlich suffered a drug overdose, but an investigation determined her death was suspicious, according to previous reporting from The Gazette.

In an interview with law enforcement after his arrest, Hase said he told Weidlich, "Do you want to die?" and that he hit and punched her several times, according to arrest records.

Hase pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Monday in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court, and Judge Gregory Werner sentenced him the same day, according to court records.

Hase was charged with first-degree murder, but pleaded to second-degree murder as part of a plea agreement, court records show.