A judge on Thursday sentenced Christopher Lenard to 70 years in prison after the El Paso County man pleaded guilty to six charges, including murder, for fatally shooting his sister and burning her house down.

On June 11, 2022, El Paso County sheriff's deputies responded to Chaps View near the Pueblo-El Paso county line after someone called 911 to report a disturbance with a family member who threatened "to set the house on fire.” Deputies found Shania Lenard, 21, had been shot and killed, according to an affidavit.

After setting fire to a house, Christopher Lenard chased down and crashed into another car before killing his sister, the affidavit states.

Christopher Lenard, 45, left the scene before officers arrived, but he was arrested later that afternoon.

Christopher Lenard — who appeared in court from the El Paso County jail in a wheelchair — pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, incest, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of felony menacing.

Christopher Lenard's attorney Austin Vos said his client has no recollection of the incident that led to Shania Lenard's death, and that after he was taken into custody he was in a coma at the hospital "for weeks" before waking up and being told what he had done.

"I have no answer as to why this happened," Vos told Judge William Moller.

Since arriving at the El Paso County jail, Christopher Lenard has suffered significant physical and mental health issues, Vos said.

"This is a particularly tragic case," prosecutor Anthony Gioia said. "I stand up here speaking in defense of Shania, who found herself in a situation she, by all accounts, was trying to get out of."

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Christopher Lenard was sentenced to 48 years in prison for second-degree murder and 22 years for each attempted first-degree murder charge, which will run concurrently with each other but consecutively to the second-degree murder sentence.

Christopher Lenard was also sentenced to three years for each of the other charges, but they will run concurrently to the other sentences.