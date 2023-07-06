An El Paso County man accused of killing his sister and burning down her home in June 2022 was given a bond of $3 million by a judge on Thursday.

Christopher Lenard, 44, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court on Thursday for an arraignment hearing, and while Lenard's arraignment was continued to later this summer, Judge William Moller heard arguments regarding Lenard's bond, where the two sets of attorneys put forward drastically different offerings to the court.

According to previous Gazette reporting, the new procedure requiring a bond to be set for Lenard and others accused of first-degree murder came as a result of the Colorado Supreme Court finding that those accused of first-degree murder are now eligible for bond in the state, due to the abolition of the death penalty in Colorado in 2020.

On June 11, El Paso County sheriff's deputies responded to Chaps View, near the Pueblo County-El Paso County line, after someone called 911 to report a disturbance with a family member who threatened "to set the house on fire.” When deputies arrived, they found Shania Lynn Lenard, 21, fatally shot outside, according to an affidavit.

After setting fire to a house, Christopher Lenard chased down and crashed into another car before shooting and killing his sister, the affidavit states.

Witnesses told deputies that Lenard left the scene before officers arrived, but he was arrested later that afternoon.

Defense attorney Austin Vos asked Moller to set a bond of $100,000 for his client, on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, felony menacing and more for killing Shania Lenard. Vos argued Christopher Lenard suffers from severe health problems, that the medical care he is receiving in jail isn't sufficient, and that the court should take that into consideration when setting bond.

Vos has referred to Lenard's health issues in hearings over the past year, including in September 2022, when Moller announced in court that a competency evaluation conducted on Lenard found him to be competent to stand trial.

Prosecutor Anthony Gioia argued that a $100,000 bond was not nearly sufficient, and that Lenard, despite his health issues, remained a serious danger to the community, and a serious flight risk if he posts bond. Gioia argued for a $10 million bond.

Moller, after hearing brief arguments from the attorneys, said it would be "very inappropriate" to issue a bond of $100,000 to Lenard, considering the seriousness of the charges, and that a preliminary hearing showed proof evident and the presumption great that Lenard would be convicted of first-degree murder at trial.

Before the state Supreme Court ruling, if a judge found the proof evident and the presumption great that a defendant committed first-degree murder, they could be held in jail without bond. Now, even those previously found ineligible for bond are now required to be given a bond.

Moller opted to issue a bond of $3 million to Lenard, which the judge described as "more than sufficient" to ensure he appears to court if he is able to post bond.

Lenard did not enter a plea at the Thursday hearing, but will have the opportunity on Aug. 10 when he is scheduled to next appear in court.

At the time of writing, Lenard has yet to post the $3 million bond.