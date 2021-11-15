The search is on to fill the seat of an El Paso County judge set to retire, the Fourth Judicial District Nominating Commission announced Monday morning.

County judge Doug Miles, who served 11 years on the bench, is set to retire on Feb. 27 next year, prompting a search for a new judge to fill his seat, the nominating commission announced in a press release Monday morning.

Miles was appointed to the bench in September 2010 by former Gov. Bill Ritter. Before then, he was a 23-year veteran prosecutor with the Fourth Judicial District Attorneys Office, 15 of which he managed the county court and juvenile divisions, as well as the special victims and economic crime units as chief deputy district attorney.

Before his appointment to the bench, Miles also worked a stint with AEquitas, a nonprofit focused on developing and advancing prosecution practices in cases involving gender-based violence and human trafficking. Miles advised prosecutors on trial strategy and ethical issues in such cases.

To fill the vacancy Miles’ retirement will leave behind, the Fourth Judicial District Nominating Commission has planned to meet virtually on Jan. 14 to choose nominees for the position to be considered by Gov. Jared Polis.

Current annual salary for that position, the commission said, is $170,784.

Applications for the position will be accepted until 4 p.m. Dec. 20. Letters endorsing a candidate are due at 4 p.m. the week before, on Dec. 13. The commission said it will not consider any applications submitted late.

To be eligible for the position, the commission said, candidates must be registered voters in El Paso County and be licensed to practice law in Colorado.