For the first time, the public now has access to detailed El Paso County and Teller County criminal justice system data in what the 4th Judicial District Attorney Office calls an important step in "building transparency and accountability" with the community.

During a press conference on Thursday, District Attorney Michael Allen launched the DOA's Data Dashboard and said it comes at a time of increased public demand for governmental transparency that "has been lacking in the 4th Judicial District."

The dashboard, found on the DAO's website, contains four charts that, through "data reporting and visualization," allow users to view and interpret statistics on total cases filed in the district and filter thousands of case numbers by class, charge, court division, year filed, defendant demographics and more.

The dashboard updates every 15 minutes, seven days a week.

“This is pretty all-encompassing information (that) will give people an indication of what we’re looking at at any given time, in any given year, going forward," Allen said.

Under three of the charts, the dashboard provides simple definitions of legal terms and indicators used in the chart and other explanatory information to help users make sense of the complicated data as well as the criminal justice system and legal process.

The interactive charts contain data from January 2018 to the present and allow users to filter cases within any date range in the past five years. One of the charts shows side-by-side trends in the total number and types of cases filed by year.

“Without having five-year data," Allen said, "we don’t have a good way of showing the public what’s happening in the criminal justice system and what’s happening on our streets.”

Another chart visualizes, in graphs and pie charts, the number of filed cases per major crime category deemed "most important" to the community — domestic violence, drugs, violent crime, animal cruelty and more — and by verifiable demographics like defendant gender and age group.

Allen said that the charts only use objective data and do not yet reflect demographics like defendant race and ethnicity because that information is “based entirely on observation" by law enforcement officers.

"The statute that was passed for police accountability requires the police to make observations of people as opposed to asking people what their demographic data is,” Allen said.

Defendants’ names are also not included, he said, as many of the searchable cases are still pending and they are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

In the future, the DOA wants to include data on crime by ZIP code to show "what types of crimes are most prevalent in that area,” as well as add a filter for sentencing, where users can see the end results of different case types.

Allen cited the sentencing filter as being especially difficult to implement because the clerks in each of the court divisions report sentences slightly differently. He said countless man-hours have been spent standardizing that data.

“It’s important that we can boil it down to common numbers and themes and data so that it can be accurate and meaningful,” he said.

Allen said the dashboard's digestible information can benefit the public as well as law enforcement and the DOA itself.

“We (internally use) some of this data to make sure that we're achieving the things that we think are important. ... We can actually see exactly how well or not well we may be doing in any given area," Allen said. "It's can be used by both the public to hold us accountable, but also internally to hold ourselves accountable.”