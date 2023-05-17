The investigation into Letecia Stauch, who was found guilty last week of murdering her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch, was one of the biggest in El Paso County history, 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen said.

After more than three years of actively prosecuting the case against Stauch, Allen spoke with The Gazette and reflected on prosecuting a case of that size, the difficulties that come with a trial lasting nearly two months and some of the lessons learned from the case.

Allen was one of three attorneys, along with Dave Young and Angelina Gratiano, who prosecuted Stauch.

Allen said it felt weird having finally completed the trial, which he said was "by far" the longest he's ever been a part of. Allen said that during any trial you tend to "live that trial for the time you're in it," and that after two months it was difficult to remove himself from the case.

"It's hard to believe that it's done, honestly," he said. "It was hard to at the end turn my brain off. So for days afterwards I would still wake up in the middle of the night thinking about things in trial, and then you remember, 'Oh ya, we're done with trial. I don't have to think about it anymore.'"

Stauch was convicted on all charges — two counts of first-degree murder, one count of tampering with a deceased human body and one count of tampering with physical evidence — and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Allen said reaching a conclusion on the Stauch case was a "bittersweet" feeling, pointing out that it felt good to finally get a conviction that he and Gannon's family had been seeking for more than three years, but that there was nothing Stauch's conviction could do to ever truly heal the wound Gannon's death left behind for his family.

"It's always positive to give the victim a voice in the courtroom, and that we were able to do that for Gannon in this case was absolutely a positive," Allen said. "It's bittersweet because you know that no matter what you do in that court process you're not going to be able to bring Gannon back."

Stauch's trial was one of the most highly publicized cases in the county's history, with thousands of people watching the trial online throughout the weeks of evidence and testimony. When asked about his thoughts on Stauch's trial receiving the amount of publicity that it did, Allen said publicity can bring challenges to a prosecution, and it's something that his office needed to be aware of over the past three years.

"I've never had a case garner as much publicity as this case did. ... That's because of this particular defendant's own actions," Allen said. "You do have to be aware that if a prosecutor is out there saying things that they shouldn't be saying, that can have a detrimental impact on a case. ... You always have to keep those things at the forefront of your mind, because the last thing you want to do as a prosecutor is have a negative impact on a case because you're causing publicity at the front end before anybody's been convicted."

While the publicity did provide challenges for the prosecution, Allen believed that there also were positives that came with the amount of attention the case received. Allen said the publicity helped highlight what is actually occurring in court cases, and that increasing the transparency and accessibility in court can only be a positive for criminal justice.

"I think that is something that is an outgrowth of this case," Allen said. "I've had people reach out to me from the U.K., Australia and across the state saying that their faith in the criminal justice system was (restored) because of the way that this case was covered, and the way it was handled by our office."

Allen said he would love to see the level of accessibility this case had online expanded to all trials and cases taking place in the county, as not every case in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court currently has the same level of online accessibility that the Stauch trial had.

"Letting people see what is actually happening in the criminal justice system is a good thing," Allen said. "I'm all in favor of let's expand even more access to what's happening in our courtrooms because it can show people the truth as opposed to innuendo or rumors."

Allen credited the successful prosecution of Stauch to the "really strong team" of people who worked on the case over the past three years.

"Because the case is so big one person can't have a handle on every single part of the case," Allen said. "We're blessed here, because we do have really strong prosecutors and investigators, and we are able to handle these types of cases and bring justice."

The strong team referenced by Allen will be all the more important as another potentially long trial looms in the case against Anderson Aldrich, who is accused of killing five people and injuring nearly two dozen more in the shooting at the Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub Club Q that took place on Nov. 19.

Allen said the strong team at the District Attorney's Office, as well as his office's working relationship with other government entities like the FBI, will be crucial as the prosecution of Aldrich continues.

Aldrich's trial has yet to be scheduled, but the next court hearing in the case is scheduled for May 30.

Stauch, however, has made what will likely be her final appearance in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court as last week she was transferred to Denver Women's Correctional Facility, where she is expected to serve the remainder of her life sentence.