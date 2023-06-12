A Cripple Creek detective accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with an alleged victim in a sex trafficking case pleaded guilty Monday to public indecency, a petty offense, and attempt to influence a public servant, a felony.

"I misrepresented information to Chief Bright (Cripple Creek's police chief) to not lose my position with the Police Department," Alexander Kenoyer, 36, told Teller County Judge Scott Sells.

In exchange for the guilty plea, which was part of a plea deal, prosecutors dismissed two charges of sexual conduct by a peace officer.

Kenoyer also told the judge he had sex with the victim while on duty.

As part of the plea agreement, Kenoyer accepted two years of probation and the possibility of up to 60 days in jail; however, Sells said he could decide to give Kenoyer no jail time at sentencing. Sells will also decide whether Kenoyer's probation will be supervised or unsupervised.

According to the affidavit, Kenoyer's relationship with the victim began over text message in 2021 and the two first met to have sex at a local hotel in November of that year.

The affidavit states that sexually explicit text messages between the two were intertwined with the woman occasionally asking about her case and for legal advice. Texts also revealed alleged sexual contact between the two in Kenoyer's office at the Cripple Creek police station and in his police vehicle.

The relationship ended when Kenoyer refused to leave his wife. A short time later, the Police Department and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation launched a probe into his misconduct.

The woman told detectives that she "had been 'coerced and blackmailed' by Kenoyer into writing a letter to Chief Bright stating they 'supposedly didn't have any sex,'" according to the affidavit.

The victim, who no longer lives in Colorado, appeared virtually Monday via Webex but chose not to speak to the court.

Kenoyer is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 14.