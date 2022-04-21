A status hearing for Letecia Stauch, accused of killing her stepson more than two years ago, is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, court records show.
On Feb. 11, Stauch pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and said through her attorneys she was considering waiving her jury trial over concerns she won't be able to get a fair panel.
After pleading not guilty last November to killing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch in 2020, Letecia Stauch was granted her request to change that plea to not guilty by reason of insanity by Fourth Judicial District Judge Gregory Werner.
Defense attorneys also filed a Feb. 4 motion to dismiss the jury trial in the case, a decision Stauch alone can make under Colorado law.
