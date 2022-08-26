A judge on Friday found that prosecutors, after presenting eight witnesses over a two-day preliminary hearing process, established probable cause to take a couple, accused of allowing their 15-month-old child to die from ingesting fentanyl, to trial.

Joenny Manuel Astacio Ottenwalder, 36, and Kira Lee Villalba, 29, were charged in June with one count of reckless child abuse causing death and three counts of controlled substance possession.

The couple also faces six allegations in a second case filed against them in July, including reckless child abuse causing serious bodily injury, contributing to delinquency, and controlled substance distribution to a minor after they allegedly sold drugs on multiple occasions to a 13-year-old girl. She overdosed twice and survived.

Ottenwalder's and Villalba's preliminary hearings, covering both the death of their child and their alleged involvement in the 13-year-old's overdoses, began Aug. 10 and were held together.

That day saw seven initial witnesses testify, including patrol officers tasked with collecting drug paraphernalia from the house in which Cairo Astacio died, detectives with the CSPD Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence Division, a chemist with the CSPD, the El Paso County coroner and an expert with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Because of time constraints, an eighth and final testimony was pushed from Aug. 10 to Friday.

The witness, who identified herself as Officer Marrs with the Colorado Springs Police Department, said she worked with the department's Crimes Against Children Unit at the time of Cairo's death.

On Nov. 12, Marrs said, Ottenwalder and Villalba found their infant son Cairo Astacio dead. They panicked and called 911, and medical crews took Cairo to a children's hospital on Colorado Springs' north side.

Marrs said hospital staff "did more CPR than they normally would" while waiting for Cairo's parents, but that they had to pronounce the child dead before the couple arrived 45 minutes later.

Marrs said she interviewed Villalba once she arrived to the hospital, and that Villalba kept speaking quickly and "falling asleep" during questioning. At that point, Marrs said she believed the mother to be under the influence of narcotics.

She said Villalba also refused a voluntary drug test because she said it would "come back positive."

Marrs said she participated in searching the couple’s residence a couple days later, where they found significant amounts of drug paraphernalia there including heroin, cocaine, marijuana and fentanyl.

Police said both Ottenwalder and Villalba were under the influence of fentanyl when Cairo Astacio died, and that there was such a high volume of items received that detectives were unable to test everything, an arrest affidavit shows.

At the time of Cairo's death, Ollenwalder had 8.2 nanograms per milliliter of fentanyl in his system, while Villalba had 16 nanograms per milliliter in hers, prosecutors said. Marrs said she heard Ollenwalder say at the hospital that he typically smoked fentanyl every hour and had done so five minutes before finding Cairo dead.

She said both Villalba and Ollenwalder attributed Cairo's death to Villalba rolling on top of him while the two had been sleeping in bed.

But on the first day of the hearing, El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly, a witness for the prosecution, said Cairo's death was an "accident" caused by "fentanyl intoxication."

Kelly said Cairo's autopsy and toxicology screening revealed he had nearly 25 nanograms per milliliter of fentanyl — more than "eight times" the lowest lethal amount for an adult — in his body.

The coroner said there was "little to zero chance" that the child could have overdosed via a "secondhand" kind of exposure, as defense attorneys suggested, and that the infant had almost certainly ingested a fentanyl pill, causing his death.

The couple's substance-abuse issues were not new or unknown to authorities at the time of the incident. The affidavit states that the local Department of Human Services had been notified about the couple on three separate instances before their son's death.

The first referral came two days after Cairo Astacio was born in September 2020, alleging Villalba used both heroin and methamphetamines during her pregnancy, as late as her second trimester. The other two referrals alleged substance and emotional abuse by the couple and that they did not consistently bring Cairo in for physician visits.

Because Cairo's death is an open case, the El Paso County Department of Human Services said last month they could not provide information about whether the department had assigned Ottenwalder and Villalba a case manager to provide a safer living environment for the child.

The couple also faces separate child abuse and controlled substance charges after a 13-year-old girl overdosed twice, according to an affidavit. The record said Ottenwalder began selling drugs — since identified in court as fentanyl — to the victim in late 2021.

Records show the couple was with the victim during her first overdose on Dec. 19 and told police they had found her “on the side of the road” before calling 911. The victim later told detectives she had been smoking fentanyl in the car with the couple when she overdosed.

Michael Ilizaliturri, an officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department, testified on Aug. 10 that he responded to the call on Dec. 19 to find the victim lying on the ground outside of the car, and that he believed the victim had been inside the car at one point because of the open door above her.

Ilizaliturri said Villalba, who called 911 anonymously, refused to identify herself and the victim to police because of CSPD's involvement in the investigation of her child's death two months earlier.

The affidavit states that the victim was "brought back to life from the brink of death."

Court records show the victim contacted Ottenwalder to request drugs the day after her overdose, Dec. 20, and that despite warning her of the drug’s danger, Ottenwalder sold her five pills for $50. During the hearing, a detective said the victim expressed no doubt that Ottenwalder and Villalba were the ones to provide her with the drug.

The detective said one example of evidence was a series of texts between the parties that included "blue circle emojis" representing blue fentanyl pills.

The same girl overdosed again on Feb. 11 and was revived at the Children's Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs.

During final arguments, Villalba's and Ollenwalder's separate defense attorneys seemingly pitted the couple against each other, raising questions as to which parent was most reckless and responsible for their son's death.

Because she was asleep at the time, Villalba could not be acting recklessly nor be considered the main parent in a "position of trust," her attorney, Jason Tiplitz, said.

Ollenwalder's attorney, Earl Cook, said that was exactly the reason why Villalba was the parent to blame. He said Ollenwalder was not in the room at the time of Cairo's death and was not immediately responsible.

But Judge Laura Findorff ruled in the prosecution's favor, and both defense attorneys entered not guilty pleas. While a trial date was not set, the parties plan to agree on how to combine Ollenwalder’s and Villalba’s trials and will reappear on Oct. 12 to "set the matter" to trial.

Ottenwalder and Villalba are being held in El Paso County jail on bond — Ottenwalder on a $200,000 bond and Villalba on a $100,000 bond.

An additional bond of $250,000 was set for them in the new case regarding the 13-year-old girl, but Findorff on Friday reduced that bond to $75,000 after Cook appealed that the prosecution was "double dipping" in "absolutely oppressive" bond amounts.

She did not lower the bonds to Cook's request of $50,000, agreeing with the prosecution that Ollenwalder and Villalba, who are not employed and have no permanent residence, are flight risks. The prosecution said that the two would likely continue to sell fentanyl, calling the drug a "nationwide scourge and a huge problem in Colorado."