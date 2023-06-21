A Colorado Springs woman on Tuesday was sentenced to 18 years in the Department of Corrections for pleading guilty to causing the death of her 5-year-old daughter last month.

Brianne Escamilla, 27, was originally charged with first-degree murder in the death of Emily Canales after prosecutors say she and her boyfriend, Matthew Urias, abused the young girl, who was Escamilla's daughter.

At a hearing last month, Urias and Escamilla entered guilty pleas to child abuse knowingly or recklessly causing death, a Class 2 felony. The charge of first-degree murder was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

An affidavit acquired by The Gazette detailed the abuse suffered by Canales, and the significant and obvious decline in her health in the days leading up to her death.

Urias and Escamilla recognized that Canales was acting strangely and said she was not feeling well in the days leading up to her death, but neither called 911 until she died on Jan. 13, 2022.

At the preliminary hearing for the couple last year, attorneys representing Escamilla attempted to paint Urias as the primary abuser, while Urias' attorneys did the opposite, claiming Escamilla was the main abuser in the household.

At the end of the preliminary hearing Judge Marcus Henson determined that Urias and Escamilla were at least partially responsible for Canales' death, and had charges bound over for both of them.

Court records show that, on Tuesday morning, Escamilla was given her sentence by Judge Henson: 18 years in the Department of Corrections with 350 days of credit for time served.

Urias is due in court for his sentencing hearing on July 11, where Henson will determine his sentence.