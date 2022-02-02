The city of Colorado Springs will pay $175,000 to settle an excessive force lawsuit filed in July by a Black Lives Matter protestor against two Colorado Springs police officers.

Colorado Springs will pay to settle the dispute after Celia Palmer sued the city, Sgt. Keith Wrede and another officer, Wesley Woodworth, after the officers allegedly "ambushed" Palmer and her friend, "tackling both of them," then "slammed" Palmer to the ground on June 2, 2020, during a Black Lives Matter protest.

Wrede was suspended without pay for 40 hours and reassigned to a different unit within the department during he summer of 2020 after he used the pseudonym Steven Eric on Facebook and commented “KILL EM ALL” and “KILL THEM ALL” on a livestream video of the Black Lives Matter demonstration on I-25.

Beyond the payout, the settlement includes an update to the Colorado Springs Police Department's policy handbook in regards to dispersing crowds, which requires officers to give a verbal warnings to a crowds before using less lethal tools or force.

"If the warning is related to deadly force, the officer will specifically warn of the impending use of firearms or other deadly physical force, if possible," the settlement states. "A warning must be given with sufficient time for the warning to be observed."

However, officers are not required to give warnings if they are at risk of injury or death, the settlement read.

The updated language is required to be a part of the department's policies by March 1.

The settlement also asserted that the city was not liable of any "wrongdoing" or "misconduct."

“The city of Colorado Springs chose to settle this case in the interests of its taxpayers," the City told The Gazette. "The cost of litigation is a consideration in making settlement decisions. In regard to this matter, no court found any wrongdoing by the officers involved.”

Andy McNulty, attorney for Palmer, said in an interview with The Gazette that while he and Palmer wanted to see more discipline for Wrede, the settlement was good for everyone.

"It's a win for the community, honestly," he said. "Colorado Springs Police Department policy should have reflected these changes before our settlements. It's common sense that officers shouldn't be able to ambush people from behind without warning; it's common sense that officers have to identify themselves as police officers."