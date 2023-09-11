The city of Colorado Springs will defend Police Chief Adrian Vasquez and several police officers in two Police Department-related lawsuits.

The City Council agreed informally on Monday to represent Vasquez and the officers in the separate federal lawsuits filed April 21 and July 12, as required by the Colorado Governmental Immunity Act and the Peace Officer's Liability Act.

The officers "were acting in the course and scope of their employment" and were either acting "in good faith" or "not in a willful and wanton manner," according to separate memos for both cases from the City Attorney's Office.

The Colorado Springs Police Department declined to comment on either of the lawsuits, citing the pending litigation.

1. Woman claims police 'maliciously prosecuted' her in 2021 after she reported a theft by her ex-husband

In a 69-page complaint filed July 12 in U.S. District Court, Rebecca Varney alleges Colorado Springs police "belittled, discounted, blamed for her own abuse and maliciously prosecuted" her after Varney called police on July 18, 2021, to report that her now ex-husband had stolen items from their shared home.

In the lawsuit, Varney claims her former husband, who was an active-duty member of the Army and to whom she was still married at the time, fractured her wrist the night of July 16, 2021, after he sexually assaulted her and then "focused his attention on her dogs, which he had previously abused … ." When she attempted to protect the dogs by entering the room where her ex-husband was keeping them, Varney alleges he "slammed" a door on her arm and fractured her wrist, preventing her from entering.

The next day, Varney sought treatment for her injured wrist at Evans Army Community Hospital on Fort Carson and her ex-husband's superior officers issued a Military Protective Order against him, forbidding him from contacting Varney, the lawsuit states.

While she was at the hospital, Varney claims her ex-husband returned to their home on July 17, 2021, after his superior officers permitted him to do so. She alleges that, while there, he "trashed the house, leaving garbage, clothing and other items strewn across the floor … ." Varney claims he took several of their shared possessions and her personal items, including new kitchen equipment and clothing.

In the lawsuit, Varney states that when she called CSPD the morning of July 18, 2021, to report the theft, officers David Kester and Carlotta Rivera "targeted" her, "tampering with a key witness and deliberately misrepresenting evidence to a judicial officer to obtain an arrest warrant, entangling Ms. Varney in the criminal justice system for an extended period of time and causing her economic and non-economic damages."

Varney said in court documents she was "nervous" to call the police department because of a previous incident 10 months prior, in September 2020, when she "accidentally scratched her ex-husband while defending herself and her dogs from his abuse. When police arrived, Ms. Varney had been falsely accused of being the 'primary aggressor,' which resulted in an automatic protection order being issued against her."

Varney alleges officers Kester and Rivera "downplayed her ex-husband's actions and asked questions indicating that the officers did not believe her." She also claims the officers spoke to her for 10 minutes about the events of July 16, 2021, but interviewed her ex-husband for about 40 minutes after "making repeated attempts to contact him."

According to the lawsuit, when Rivera spoke to Varney's ex-husband, Rivera "openly stated that she viewed Ms. Varney's ex-husband as the victim, solicited his uninterrupted narrative and did not at any point ask Ms. Varney's ex-husband about (Varney's) allegations of abuse."

Varney alleges Kester and Rivera used "selective evidence" to obtain a warrant for her arrest on July 18, 2021, for violation of a previous protection order and harassment of her ex-husband.

On July 19, 2021 Varney filed a complaint against the officers. An internal affairs investigation the Police Department concluded in October that year found Kesta and Rivera "were unable to thoroughly investigate the complainant in this case because of how they approached the investigation," the lawsuit states.

Varney ultimately spent 36 hours in jail, and the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office dismissed the case against her on Oct. 29, 2021, according to the suit.

Vasquez is named in the suit in his official capacity as police chief, "responsible for maintaining department policies regarding proper investigative methods …" according to the lawsuit.

The city is also named as a co-defendant.

An Aug. 17 memorandum to the City Council from the City Attorney's Office states when Kester and Rivera responded to Varney's home on July 18, 2021, she showed them a video depicting her attempt to get into a room in the home. The memo states Varney's ex-husband was in the room "and trying to keep her out."

The officers stepped outside the home to discuss the call for service, already knowing there was a restraining order against Varney, according to the memo.

"Ultimately, officers concluded that (Varney) was the aggressor in the situation and sought a warrant for her arrest on charges of harassment and violation of a protection order," the memo states.

Varney asks the court to award her injunctive relief, an unspecified amount of economic, compensatory and punitive damages, and attorney's fees and costs.

2. Man claims police used 'excessive force' when they arrested him in March

Lawrence T. Johnson claims in an 11-page complaint filed April 21 in U.S. District Court that Colorado Springs police officers used "excessive force" against him when they arrested him March 21 while he was "unarmed and surrendering."

Johnson claims he was asleep inside his truck, beside a storage unit, when a police SWAT vehicle crashed into his truck and immobilized it.

The impact "startled" him awake and officers "knew he was inside his truck (asleep) and unarmed, not posing any threats to anyone around," the lawsuit states.

Colorado Springs police then shot rubber bullets into his truck, breaking the back windows and hitting Johnson "with several 40-millimeter rounds to the back."

Johnson said in the lawsuit he was "extremely scared" and climbed out of his truck onto an unmarked police vehicle, where he then lifted his shirt to show officers he was unarmed. The lawsuit states Johnson "surrendered" with his hands in the air and did not attempt to evade arrest.

Johnson alleges Colorado Springs police officer Brian Kelly then brought out his police dog. Kelly "refused to put (the dog) away" when Johnson asked him to, then "commanded" the K9 to "attack and bite (Johnson) without warning," causing "significant damage to both legs, which required emergency medical attention," the lawsuit states.

In an Aug. 25 memorandum to the council, the City Attorney's Office states the Colorado Springs Police Department's Tactical Enforcement Unit was assisting the Colorado Department of Corrections in arresting Johnson.

Johnson had a warrant for his arrest for felony eluding and felony parole violations; he was a known escape risk and was thought to possibly be armed, according to the memo.

When Department of Corrections officers located Johnson's truck in the parking lot of a storage facility, CSPD's tactical unit "activated their lights and initiated a pre-approved contact block on (Johnson's) truck to prevent a vehicle pursuit."

The memo states officers made multiple announcements over loudspeaker advising Johnson he was under arrest, he must "surrender peacefully," and, if he did not, officers would deploy a police dog.

According to the memo, Johnson "refused to surrender and attempted to flee in his vehicle … ."

When officers used tear gas and "less lethal direct impact munitions that struck" Johnson, he ran on top of one of the police vehicles then tried to climb atop an awning attached to the storage facility, the memo states.

Officer Kelly then deployed the K9, who "contacted" Johnson on the roof of the police vehicle "and bit him."

Johnson "eventually surrendered" and received treatment for his injuries at a local hospital, the memo states.

Johnson was charged with felony vehicular eluding, felony criminal mischief, driving under the influence and resisting arrest.

The memo states Johnson pleaded guilty to the vehicular eluding charge and is currently serving a 3-year sentence in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

He seeks $20 million for "pain and suffering" and medical costs, as well as a permanent restraining order against Officer Kelly and all Colorado Springs police officers involved in the incident.

Johnson also requests the charges against him be dismissed and that he is "immediately" released from incarceration.