A 19-old-old Colorado Springs teenager will face trial for allegedly killing 16-year-old Izak Jasso earlier this year, an El Paso County judge ruled.

On Wednesday afternoon Marshaun Weathington appeared in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court for his preliminary hearing, where Judge William Bain was tasked with determining if Weathington would face trial for allegedly killing Jasso.

Weathington is accused of killing Jasso on June 10 near the 100 block of Frost Lane.

Jasso was a student at Mitchell High School and was listed on the school's wrestling and football rosters.

Four witnesses testified in court Wednesday, including El Paso County coroner Emily Russell who confirmed that the cause of death for Jasso was a gunshot wound to the chest.

The most relevant piece of testimony came from Colorado Springs detective Ed Crowfoot, who discussed several videos with the prosecution of Jasso's death.

Crowfoot spoke about several pieces of surveillance footage, all of which were played in court, from surrounding homes that show a man, whom the prosecution alleges is Weathington, walking up to Jasso and beginning a physical confrontation.

The confrontation continues until Jasso is shot and the man the prosecution claims to be Weathington sprints away down the side walk.

Crowfoot claims in one video Weathington can be heard demanding Jasso's wallet, but the audio couldn't be heard when played in court.

In the video the shooter can be seen wearing a green sweatshirt, and Crowfoot also spoke about a video taken earlier in the evening where Weathington is seen buying food at a local gas station with his girlfriend while wearing a similar green sweatshirt.

The defense argued during cross-examination that the surveillance footage is taken from far away, and that nobody's face is visible in any of the videos.

Crowfoot added that when Weathington was arrested he denied shooting Jasso, and denied that it was him in the videos obtained by police.

After approximately two hours of the preliminary hearing Judge Bain ruled that the prosecution displayed sufficient evidence to have Weathington's charges bound over, meaning Weathington will go to trial if he doesn't plead guilty.

Weathington faces three charges, the most serious of which is second-degree murder; he will return to court Oct. 18 for an arraignment hearing, where Weathington will have his first opportunity to enter a plea.

Weathington remains in custody at the El Paso County jail on a $1 million bond, Bain denied a defense request to have the bond lowered to $50,000 after Jasso's father requested for Bain to not consider a bond reduction.