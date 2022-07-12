A University of Colorado at Colorado Springs student who was charged with several crimes while being a frequent attendee of some Colorado Springs protests avoided jail time after accepting a plea agreement on Tuesday.

Charles Johnson, 22, was considered a central figure in numerous Colorado Springs protests in 2020 and 2021. Johnson was charged with several crimes in connection with those protests including theft, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and more.

In total, Johnson had three separate cases against him in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court. In court on Tuesday, Johnson pleaded guilty to charges in two of the three cases.

Johnson first pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of obstructing a highway or passageway in connection to a June 30, 2020, Black Lives Matter protest that stretched across Interstate 25, stopping traffic.

As part of the plea agreement, Johnson will have to pay a $150 fine.

The second charge Johnson pleaded guilty to was a federal count of attempted theft in which Johnson attempted to take the phone of someone who confronted him during a protest.

"It was in the heat of the moment," Johnson told the court.

One of the victims of the incident spoke in court Tuesday to Judge Marcus Henson.

"We don't want to ruin his life," the victim said. "Hopefully, this will teach him... he doesn't have the right to interfere with my right to travel to protest."

As part of the plea agreement, Johnson won't be sentenced to any time in jail, but was given a two-year supervised probation, as well as 100 hours of community service.

Judge Henson noted that if Johnson were to have taken the case to trial and was found guilty he could have faced up to 18 months in jail.

If Johnson remains in compliance with his probation, judge Henson said he could have the cases cleared from his record entirely along with a chance to appeal to have the cases sealed.

The third case, where Johnson faced four misdemeanor charges including third-degree assault and resisting arrest, was dismissed by the district attorney's office as part of the plea agreement.

"There's a way to protest that ... won't put people's lives in danger," the prosecution said to the court. "There's a right and wrong way to do it."

Prior to a judgment from Henson, Johnson's attorney Alison Blackwell spoke to the court in full support of her client.

"Everyone in my office has never said anything but that he's a completely respectful man," Blackwell said. "I strongly support Charles (Johnson). ... I still support him expressing himself."

Johnson thanked Henson for hearing his case, and to say that the past two years of hearings and court appearances won't deter him for fighting for the rights of people of color.

"This gives me another chance to fight for my people," Johnson said. "I'll make better decisions, there's better ways to express yourself."

Johnson is a sophomore at UCCS studying media and communications.