The state-level case of Robert Lewis Dear Jr. — the man who allegedly shot and killed three people at a Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood in 2015 — continues to stall as attorneys await the result of a federal appeal to not have Dear forcibly medicated.

Attorneys on Thursday appeared in court for a brief status conference hearing where they informed Judge William Bain that there has still been no movement in Dear's federal case, and a new status conference date needed to be set.

Dear's state case has been in limbo for years after he was found incompetent to stand trial. Attorneys on Friday said that his state case, where he faces 179 charges, will be on hold until there is a resolution at the federal level.

U.S. District Judge Robert Blackburn in federal court determined in September that Dear could be forcibly medicated in an attempt to have him stand trial. However, due to an appeal filed by Dear's defense attorneys, he can't be forcibly medicated until the end of the appeal process.

Prosecutor Jennifer Viehman informed the court that the defense briefings in Dear's appeal case had been filed and the prosecution's deadline to file its briefing is Aug. 30. Viehman said that after the prosecution files its briefing in Dear's appeal case a hearing date will be set.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Dear's next court date at the state-level will be Nov. 16, he did not appear in court on Thursday morning, and hasn't appeared for the past several hearings at the state level.

Dear is accused of entering a Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood with an assault rifle, shooting and killing three and injuring nine others on Nov. 27, 2015. Ke’Arre Stewart, Jennifer Markovsky and University of Colorado at Colorado Springs police officer Garrett Swasey died. Nine other people — five of them law enforcement officers — were wounded during the course of a five-hour standoff.

Dear called himself “a warrior for the babies” during his first court appearance in December 2015 after the killings. He yelled over attorneys at least 15 times.

“I’m guilty — there’s no trial,” Dear said minutes into that initial hearing.