A pair of Colorado Springs men accused of first-degree murder, Douglas Elton Hawkins Jr. and Marco Antonio Barcelo Jr., pleaded not guilty to all charges on Thursday, setting each up for jury trials in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court in 2023, according to court records.

Hawkins and Barcelo are both accused of first-degree murder, but for two separate deaths that took place in Colorado Springs at the beginning of 2022.

Hawkins, 33, is accused of killing his girlfriend and 41-year-old mother of three, Daisha Dawn Fry, in February.

An affidavit previously acquired by The Gazette details that Hawkins allegedly beat Fry to death with a metal baseball bat, and turned himself in to the El Paso County jail a week later for the crime.

The affidavit describes Hawkins as abusive throughout his relationship with Fry, even being arrested for domestic violence against her in Detroit and Spokane, Wash. An argument the night of Feb. 8, 2022, is ultimately what led to Hawkins hitting Fry with a baseball bat in her bedroom, according to the affidavit.

In Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court on Thursday, Sept. 22, Hawkins pleaded not guilty to the lone charge of first-degree murder, according to court records.

Hawkins is now set to face a jury trial starting on Feb. 21, 2023.

Barcelo, 26, also is accused of first-degree murder, but for an incident which took place at a Colorado Springs bar and restaurant in January.

According to previous reporting from The Gazette, Barcelo is accused of killing Sergio Suarez-Gonzalez, 33, after a fight broke out between the two at El Campesino at 2355 E. Platte Place.

Witnesses the night of Jan. 10, 2022, said that "a look" started the fight between the two parties, and it eventually led to Barcelo grabbing a handgun from his truck and returning to shoot and kill Gonzalez in the bar, according to an affidavit obtained by The Gazette.

Like Hawkins, Barcelo pleaded not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder on Thursday, according to court records. Barcelo now has a jury trial scheduled to begin almost exactly a full year after the death of Gonzalez on Jan. 9, 2023.

The pair will each return to court prior to their jury trials for motions hearings, with Hawkins scheduled for his hearing Dec. 15 and Barcelo scheduled for his on Nov. 2.