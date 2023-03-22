Surveillance footage and testimony from informants helped lead Colorado Springs police to a man charged in a robbery that left two people dead, according to an arrest affidavit acquired by The Gazette.

Earlier this month, Ceazar Cedrick Love, 29, was booked into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of fatally shooting Kashaun Davante Antonio, 25, on Feb. 9, 2020, in southeast Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs police had said they were investigating two homicides that occurred that evening, one being Antonio and the second being the shooting death of Jamil Andre Hopper, 21, who was found in north Colorado Springs an hour after they found Antonio.

The Gazette reported at the time of the incident that police did not believe there was a link between the two homicides. But court documents show that the two homicides stemmed from the same incident.

The affidavit states that detectives obtained security camera footage that showed Antonio approaching a black SUV, later discovered to belong to Love's girlfriend, before turning and attempting to flee. The affidavit states that the flash of a gun muzzle can be seen from inside the car.

The affidavit also states that Love was on parole at the time of the incident and his GPS monitor showed he was near the area where Antonio's body was found.

After detectives impounded the SUV they found blood stains in the passenger's seat of the car, indicating a second person may have been in the SUV when the shooting occurred, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that detectives interviewed Love after learning who the SUV belonged to and discovered he had attended the vigil for Hopper, and that the two were "close friends."

Detectives also reviewed phone records for both Antonio and Hopper after the shooting. On Antonio's phone detectives discovered before the shooting he had agreed to meet with someone on Facebook, the name of which is redacted, to sell them drugs near the address where he was later found dead. The affidavit states that two minutes before his death Antonio sent the Facebook account a message saying he was waiting for them.

On Hopper's phone detectives discovered he had sent messages the day of his death to a number later determined to be Love's, saying he intended to rob someone later that day, according to the affidavit.

Over the next several months in 2020 detectives would learn from various sources that Hopper often set up drug deals by using a fake Facebook account. When the victims would meet up with Hopper, he would rob them of their money and drugs at gunpoint, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states Hopper was connected to at least three other armed robberies in Colorado Springs in 2019 and 2020.

Two informants told detectives that on Feb. 9, 2020, Hopper had used his fake account to set up a drug deal with Antonio and brought Love with him to perform the robbery, according to the affidavit. The informants told detectives that during the robbery Antonio used his gun to shoot Hopper when he realized he was being robbed, and then Love shot and killed Hopper.

The affidavit states that Love tried to drive Hopper to the hospital but Hopper died before he got there. He then dumped his body on the side of the road. However, because of Love's parole GPS tracking device, he asked his brother to help dispose of Hopper's body at a new location so his GPS would not show that he had been at the location where Hopper's body was found.

The affidavit states that Love's brother, Sterlin Love, disposed of Hopper's body in north Colorado Springs near Sinton Pond along with the weapons used in the shooting. Sterlin Love denied any involvement when interviewed by detectives in 2020, but he is facing charges in El Paso County of tampering with a deceased human body, accessory to a crime and tampering with physical evidence.

Sterlin Love is serving a four-year prison sentence in the Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to Class 4 felony theft for attempting to steal a jet off the runway of Centennial Airport in Douglas County in 2021.

An arrest warrant was issued for Ceazar Love on March 31, 2021. The affidavit states that in 2021 Ceazar Love was serving prison time in Caddo Parish, La., after being arrested in 2020 on drug and weapon possession charges in Greenwood, La.

Lt. Roderick White of the Caddo Parrish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana told The Gazette that Love was released from the Caddo Parrish jail in October 2021 into the custody of the Franklin Parish Sheriff's Office in Winnsboro, La.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to questions about whether Ceazar Love had been incarcerated in Louisiana the past two years before being booked into the El Paso County jail.

Ceazar Love made his first court appearance in Colorado's 4th Judicial District on Wednesday morning. He faces 15 charges in connection with Antonio's death including first- and second-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body and several counts of aggravated robbery.

His attorney requested a status conference be held before the scheduling of a preliminary hearing. Judge David Prince set for a status conference for April 28.

Ceazar Love is being held without bond.