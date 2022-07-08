On Wednesday, Xinan Xia - the man found guilty of keeping a place of prostitution at his Colorado Springs massage parlor - was given a sentence which included jail time for his crimes.
Xia, 56, was found guilty of pimping, keeping a place of prostitution and arranging prostitution in April of 2022.
On Wednesday, Xia was sentenced to 90 days in jail followed by six years of probation and 300 hours of community service, according to court records.
The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office also stated in a release that Xia is no longer permitted to own or operate a business.
Xia had previously been out of custody after posting a $10,000 bond in December of 2020, but is now listed as an inmate at El Paso County jail.
Xia was previously the owner of Rose Spa at 2833 Dublin Blvd. in northern Colorado Springs. Previous reporting from The Gazette indicates that police received numerous calls over a span of several months about sex acts offered at the massage parlor.
In July of 2021 police searched the Rose Spa with a warrant and found sufficient probable cause to arrest Xia.