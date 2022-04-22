A Colorado Springs massage parlor owner was found guilty of keeping a place of prostitution, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Friday.
Xinan Xia was also found guilty of pimping and pandering, according to a tweet from the 4th Judicial DA.
The 55-year-old Xia is the owner of Rose Spa at 2833 Dublin Boulevard. He was arrested in December after police received numerous over a span of several months about sex acts offered at the massage parlor.
In July, police searched the business with a warrant. After the investigation police found sufficient probable cause to arrest Xia.