Xinan Xia

Xinan Xia. Photo courtesy of the Colorado Springs Police Department.

A Colorado Springs massage parlor owner was found guilty of keeping a place of prostitution, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Xinan Xia was also found guilty of pimping and pandering, according to a tweet from the 4th Judicial DA.

The 55-year-old Xia is the owner of Rose Spa at 2833 Dublin Boulevard. He was arrested in December after police received numerous over a span of several months about sex acts offered at the massage parlor.

In July, police searched the business with a warrant. After the investigation police found sufficient probable cause to arrest Xia.

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments