Prosecutors asked a simple question of Marcella Sandoval on Thursday during the trial of her youngest son, Jean-Joseph Danger Le Chiffre: "Ms. Sandoval, who killed your husband?"

"I believe it was Joseph (Le Chiffre)," Sandoval said.

When asked why she believed that, the 80-year-old Sandoval responded, "because that was the plan."

Le Chiffre, 57, of Colorado Springs, is accused of first-degree murder — among several other charges — in the death of his father Gilbert Sandoval, 83, on June 22, 2020.

The plan referenced by Marcella Sandoval was one hatched by she and Le Chiffre — who changed his name from Patrick Joseph Sandoval in an ode to the James Bond villain from "Casino Royale" — to kill Gilbert Sandoval to take his inheritance money, according to Marcella Sandoval's testimony.

According to Marcella Sandoval, Le Chiffre learned several months prior to the killing that he had been entirely cut out of his father's will.

"He was very upset," Marcella Sandoval said in response to a question about how Le Chiffre felt about being removed from the will.

Being cut out was the spark that eventually resulted in the plan to kill Gilbert Sandoval, she said.

Le Chiffre and his mother planned to lure Gilbert Sandoval to one of the family's homes, where Le Chiffre would kill him and Marcella Sandoval would tell police that she was attacked, and that she killed her husband in an act of self defense.

This was all in a plot for Marcella Sandoval to acquire her estranged husband's inheritance and split it with her son.

The prosecution painted the picture that to enact this plan Le Chiffre and Marcella Sandoval preyed on Gilbert Sandoval's desire to get back together with his estranged wife. Both Marcella Sandoval and a friend of Gilbert Sandoval, Steve Long, testified that he had a strong desire to rekindle their marriage.

"Gilbert wanted to get back with Marcella," Long said to the jury. "He wanted to change... He wanted to pull it back together."

Gilbert Sandoval had a restraining order filed against him by Marcella Sandoval in May 2019, court records show. Marcella Sandoval told Gilbert Sandoval months before his death that she would like to do away with the restraining order, according to Long's testimony.

Long testified that Gilbert Sandoval initially wished to meet at a local park to sign the paper work, but Le Chiffre asked to instead meet at a family home located on 518 Custer Ave.

On the day of Gilbert Sandoval's death, Long drove his friend to the house where he met with Marcella Sandoval before leaving the two alone to give them space for an hour.

"He was very excited," Long testified about how Gilbert Sandoval felt before he left. "It seemed like everything was going well."

When Long returned a little over an hour later he found Marcella Sandoval on a futon attempting to bandage a wound on her hand, and Gilbert Sandoval dead at the bottom of the stairs leading to the basement.

The prosecution showed the court photos of Gilbert Sandoval's body at the bottom of the stairs, and a bloody baseball bat lying next to him on the floor.

According to previous reporting from The Gazette, Marcella Sandoval initially went along with the story constructed by Le Chiffre, but later walked it back and became a witness.

In Marcella Sandoval's testimony on Thursday, she claimed that she offered to give her husband a tour of the home, which eventually led the pair to the basement. Before heading down the stairs, Marcella Sandoval said she tapped some piano keys to let Le Chiffre know they were about to head downstairs, which is when he allegedly attacked.

Marcella Sandoval claimed that she and Gilbert Sandoval were both pushed down the stairs by Le Chiffre, and he then attacked and killed his father. Marcella Sandoval testified that she didn't see the attack happen — specifically noting she never actually saw Le Chiffre during the entire incident — but that she heard her estranged husband's final word, asking his attacker, "why?"

Gilbert Sandoval was declared dead at the scene by emergency responders.

Despite not seeing Le Chiffre during the encounter, Marcella Sandoval would go on to testify that she believed "it was Joseph (Le Chiffre)," who killed her husband because "it was the plan."

Court records show that Marcella Sandoval pleaded guilty to accessory to murder and was given two years probation.

Le Chiffre pleaded not guilty to all charges filed against him, but faces life in prison if convicted of the first-degree murder charge.

The jury trial of Le Chiffre will continue in 4th Judicial District Court at 8:30 a.m. Friday.