A Colorado Springs man found not guilty by reason of insanity for killing an Air Force veteran in 2016 had his petition to be released from the state hospital denied by an El Paso County judge.

The issue of release arose at a June hearing, after a physician contracted to do an evaluation of Timothy Hagins found him to be eligible for a conditional release from the state hospital.

According to previous reporting from The Gazette, Hagins, who has schizophrenia, turned violent after going off his medications. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the killing of retired Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Stechman in August 2016.

Hagins was accused of breaking into Stechman's home in Falcon before stabbing and strangling him. After leaving Stechman's home, Hagins allegedly entered another home shouting “I am here to slaughter the lambs,” before he was eventually stopped by a good Samaritan.

Fourth Judicial District Judge Theresa Cisneros handed down her insanity acquittal for Hagins in February 2018 at a bench trial lasting less than hour, according to previous reporting from The Gazette.

She based her verdict on the sole witness, Dr. Thomas Gray of the state hospital, who told the court that a lengthy evaluation by state psychiatrists had concluded that Hagins didn't know the difference between right and wrong and wasn't capable of forming criminal intent necessary for convictions.

In Hagins' June appearance in court, Dr. Jennifer Bundrick testified that her examination found Hagins was qualified for a conditional release from the state hospital. The prosecution and several of Stechman's family members strongly opposed Hagins' release.

“He (Hagins) made the choice to stop his medication," Debbie Stechman, David Stechman's sister in-law, said at the June hearing. "It concerns me that he could be in a situation where he can stop taking his medication again."

“It's insane," prosecutor Jennifer Viehman said of Hagins' request to be released from the hospital. "It's a horrifying concept to put him on conditional release."

Judge Lin Billings-Vela in a written order obtained by The Gazette said that while there is clear evidence that Hagins has made significant progress in the state hospital, she could not grant his conditional release.

"Of great concern to the Court, however, is the fact that this progress has all been accomplished in a system which is specifically designed to ensure that Defendant continues to comply with the requirements of his treatment," Billings-Vela wrote in her court order.

Billings-Vela goes on to write that some of the rules broken by Hagins while at the state hospital — which included having inappropriate photos on his phone and using the computer in an unauthorized way — also presented a concern to the court.

"While these instances of rule breaking were characterized as minor or trivial, when the consequences of a potential deviation from Defendant's medication and treatment regime could be as potentially disastrous and horrific as the events that led up to the charges in this case, no deviation from the treatment plan can be considered minor," Billings-Vela wrote.

While Billings-Vela ruled against Hagins' release from the state hospital, she did grant Hagins with privileges of supervised visits off hospital grounds, which members of Hagins' treatment team testified in June was the next step forward in Hagins treatment plan.

Notably, the two members of Hagins' treatment team who testified at the June hearing did not advocate for Hagins' conditional release from the state hospital.

As a result of Billings-Vela's ruling, Hagins will remain at the state hospital with the exception of supervised visits off hospital grounds with hospital staff members.