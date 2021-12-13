A Colorado Springs man who accepted a plea bargain for beating and choking his wife was sentenced to probation Monday morning.

Morgan Chess, 30, pleaded guilty in a mid-October agreement with prosecutors to felony menacing in an April assault involving his wife in their home near U.S. 24 and Jet Wing Drive. On Monday, he was sentenced to three years of supervised probation, according to Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office spokesman Howard Black.

Chess’ agreement also bundled two of his other cases — one a drunk driving and police evasion arrest, and the other a misdemeanor menacing case also involving his wife, April. As part of his sentence, he can’t consume or possess any alcohol or drugs, and will have to submit to random urine tests.

He also won’t be able to drive until his eligibility is reinstated.

The night of April 29, April Chess told police that she arrived home from work to find an already-intoxicated Morgan Chess, who proceeded to pick several fights with her that eventually escalated to him beating, choking, and threatening to kill April Chess.

In a statement given to Colorado Springs police and summarized in an arrest affidavit filed by the department, April Chess said the incident was the latest of hundreds of times Morgan Chess had been violent with her.

To put an end to the attack, she told police, and because she “was afraid she was going to die,” April Chess shot Morgan Chess in the head. She then helped him stop the bleeding before he called police to the home.

Court records indicate April Chess sought a temporary protection order against Morgan Chess in April, but do not indicate if that temporary order was upgraded to a permanent one in a separate hearing or if the temporary order is still in effect.