A Colorado Springs man found guilty in the murder of two college students was sentenced to back-to-back life terms in prison Friday morning.

District Judge Frances Johnson sentenced Marquis Hazard, convicted in October of two counts of first-degree murder in a 2018 plot to snatch a bag of marijuana from a college student that left two dead, to two consecutive terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Hazard, the driver and cleanup man in the double killing, was convicted under the complicity theory, a legal argument that holds people who help commit crimes accountable for them, after Johnson ruled there wasn’t ample evidence to convict Hazard of pulling the trigger in the killings.

Nashid Rivers, Hazard's co-conspirator, was convicted in May of the murders and is serving a life sentence in prison, also without the possibility of parole.

Johnson also issued Hazard prison sentences for several lesser crimes, which she ruled would all be served concurrently. The top sentence among the lesser charges — conspiracy to commit murder — carried a term of 16 years in prison.

“Justice was served today,” Dominic Garcia, father of victim Serena Garcia, said in an interview. “But it’ll never bring back Serena. He might feel his life was taken from him today, but our lives were taken that day.”

Olivia Denton, mother of Marcus Denton, who was the apparent target of the ambush, had harsher words for Hazard.

“We will never be at rest, we will always miss Marcus,” she said in a virtual court appearance. “I hope you never get to see your son, just as we’ll never get to see our son again.

Hazard declined to speak at the hearing, which defense attorney Michael Stuzynski said was on advice of counsel because of a pending appeal in Hazard’s case.

In motions filed ahead of the sentencing hearing, defense attorneys for Hazard moved to acquit him on all charges besides criminal tampering counts, claiming the facts of the case didn’t support a murder conviction under the complicity theory in particular.

Prosecutors, however, reiterated the facts of the case, summarizing text chains, video surveillance and cell tower phone tracking, and noting each moment Hazard could have “cut out” throughout the planning, commission and cleanup of the murders.

“True depraved, wicked, selfish evil is blessedly rare... but what Nashid Rivers did was evil,” prosecutor Grant Libby said in court. “What he needed, Marquis Hazard provided.”

Johnson ultimately denied the motions to acquit before issuing her sentences, ruling that a reasonable jury could find Hazard guilty of the crimes prosecutors based on the evidence presented.

Among the evidence that showed Hazard had known what was going to happen, Johnson said, was his reply of “for sure” to an infamous text from Rivers claiming he was going to “dome,” or shoot in the head, Denton and Garcia just before leading the two to a remote cul-de-sac, the planned site of the murders.

Stuzynski also argued for a lesser sentence of 50 years in prison for Hazard, noting a lighter sentence would be fair given the "lesser degree of Mr. Hazard's actions." Prosecutors, on the other hand, asked for maximum sentences on all counts.

Johnson said she refrained from handing out maximum sentences for the lesser charges, saying doing so could be cruel and unusual punishment, given the mandatory life terms she ultimately sentenced Hazard to.

A sentencing hearing for Shailynn Ryles, Hazard’s former girlfriend who was pregnant when Hazard brought her along to the April 2018 murders, is scheduled for Jan. 6. Ryles, who pleaded guilty to accessory to murder, testified against Rivers and Hazard as part of her plea agreement.