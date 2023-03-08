A Colorado Springs man could spend up to three years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court this week to illegal possession of firearms and explosives, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

In May, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms was notified that Dakota Ryan Halley, 28, and co-defendant Dalton Turner were in possession of two hand grenades, according to a news release.

Undercover ATF agents arranged a meeting with Halley on May 12, and they bought a grenade and a shotgun from the defendants, the release states. A second purchase was arranged two weeks later where an ATF agent purchased six grenades from the defendants.

Authorities arrested Halley and Turner on June 8 and executed a federal search warrant on their apartment. During the search, ATF found "32 explosive devices, numerous firearms and more than 4,000 rounds of ammunition," according to the release.

None of the weapons or explosive devices had been registered with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, according to the release.

Halley pleaded guilty Monday to possession of unregistered firearms. Court records show that Turner pleaded guilty to the same charge on Jan. 26.

The plea agreement recommends a sentencing range of 30-37 months in prison and a fine between $15,000 and $150,000.

Court records show that Turner's recommended sentence as part of his plea agreement is the same as Halley's.

Halley is scheduled to be sentenced May 30, while Turner is expected to be sentenced April 19.