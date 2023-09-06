Joenny Manuel Astacio Ottenwalder was originally scheduled to go to trial last month on several charges for allegedly giving a 13-year-old fentanyl at least twice, leading to two separate overdoses.

But in a highly unusual move, Ottenwalder at his pre-trial readiness conference opted to plead guilty to all charges without any plea agreement from the prosecution, leaving his sentence entirely open to the court.

Ottenwalder and his girlfriend Kira Lee Davison, 29, were both sentenced to more than 20 years in prison each earlier this year for causing the death of their 15-month-old son, Cairo Astacio, via accidental fentanyl overdose.

Davison was given a 24-year prison sentence and Ottenwalder a 28-year prison sentence.

Both also faced charges six charges relating to causing the overdoses of the 13-year-old, but only Ottenwalder appeared in court on Wednesday as Davison's plea of not guilty to all charges remains.

Ottenwalder at his pre-trial conference pleaded guilty to two counts of child abuse causing serious bodily injury, controlled substance distribution to a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

At Ottenwalder's sentencing hearing, Judge Laura Findorff was primarily tasked with deciding if his new prison sentence would run consecutively or concurrently to his 28-year prison sentence for causing Astacio's death. Findorff was not swayed by the arguments of Ottenwalder and his lawyer, handing down a 12-year sentence to be served after the first prison term expires.

Prosecutor Brien Cecil argued that because the new case against Ottenwalder had a different victim, he should be punished separately with a consecutive 15-year prison sentence to run after the completion of his prior prison sentence.

Cecil also argued that Ottenwalder should be given a consecutive sentence because he has yet to show remorse or accountability for his actions that nearly caused the death of the 13-year-old victim, that he knew the victim was 13 years old when he was selling fentanyl to her and that he "often" sold to minors because "it was a big market."

Ottenwalder's attorney Will Cook argued that his client should receive a concurrent sentence, stating that while the victim in the second case is different, it should all be viewed as one action.

Cook also disagreed with the notion that Ottenwalder hadn't shown remorse or accountability for his actions, stating that his decision to plead guilty to all charges without a plea agreement shows that his client wants to take accountability for his actions.

"I don't understand how it could be anything other than taking responsibility, pleading to all charges," Cook said to the court. "He always said 'I'm guilty, I did that, I'm wrong.'"

Cook requested for the court to consider a concurrent sentence to allow for Ottenwalder to be released from prison one day to make amends to his crimes.

"I think Mr. Astacio (Ottenwalder) as some point deserves a second chance," Cook said. "Pushing 50 (years) in the Department of Corrections, I don't know if that gives him a second chance."

Ottenwalder himself gave a brief statement to the court prior to Findorff's sentence.

"I'd like to apologize to (the victim) more than anybody, she could have lost her life," Ottenwalder said. "I was really on a wrong path. All I can ask is for a chance to show I can do better."

In the end Findorff wasn't compelled by the argument of Cook, or the apology of Ottenwalder, and stated the seriousness of Ottenwalder's crime required a serious sentence.

Findorff gave Ottenwalder 12 years in the Department of Corrections for each child abuse causing serious bodily injury charge and controlled substance distribution to a minor charge, as well as six years for each contributing to the delinquency of a minor charge.

Findorff ruled that the sentences will run concurrently to each other, but consecutively to his previous conviction, meaning Ottenwalder will serve 12 years in the Department of Corrections after the completion of his 28-year prison sentence.

Davison is scheduled to appear in court for a disposition hearing on the same charges later this month on Sept. 20.