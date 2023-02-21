A jury on Tuesday found Dane Kallungi guilty of killing his wife, Jepsy Kallungi, in 2019 and hiding her body.

After a two-week long jury trial and about 7 hours of deliberation, the jury found Kallungi guilty of first-degree murder and tampering with a human body.

Jepsy Kallungi went missing in March 2019 and has not been heard from since. The prosecution alleged throughout the trial that Dane Kallungi strangled and killed her, then hid her body in Teller County.

Although Jepsy Kallungi's body was never found, the prosecution alleged that they knew she had been killed by her husband due to a pair of confessions Dane Kalungi made since his wife’s disappearance.

The first confession was made to Dane Kallungi’s ex-wife over the phone in 2019. The audio recording of the confession was played in court. Dane Kallungi could be heard saying, “I grabbed her ... I was trying to stop words from coming out of her mouth ... It looked like I did some damage."

Dane Kallungi’s second confession came in 2021 to Colorado Springs police detective Mike Lee shortly after being arrested in Albuquerque in connection to Jepsy Kallungi’s disappearance. The two-hour long interview was played in court the day before closing arguments, and Dane Kallungi can be heard helping Lee try to find where he left Jepsy Kallungi’s remains in Teller County.

“I wasn’t trying to kill her, I was just trying to get to stop talking,” Dane Kallungi can be heard saying during the 2021 interview.

Throughout the trial friends and family testified to having not heard from Jepsy Kallungi since March 20, 2019, the alleged date of her death.

Kallungi’s defense argued that he was innocent, and that he only confessed after being coerced via threats from his ex-wife of never being able to see his child again, and from Lee making statements like “time to quit playing games,” during their 2021 interview.

Jonathan Stafford, one of Kallungi’s attorneys, during closing arguments pointed to statements that Dane Kallungi made to his father including, "I'll even confess to something I didn't do."

Additionally, Kallungi’s defense argued that if the confessions from Dane Kallungi were true they did not rise to the level of first-degree murder, but rather second-degree murder due to Dane Kallungi claiming he killed his wife accidently.

Following the guilty verdict from the jury the court proceeded directly to sentencing, where prosecutor Christina Perroni read the court a note from Jepsy Kallungi’s mother — Margie Amaga - who currently lives in Hong Kong.

“I can’t forgive this, I hope you realize what you did to my family. What you did to Jepsy. Are you happy now,” the note from Amaga read. “Losing her is like cutting my right hand.”

Amaga added in her note that she hopes Jepsy’s body is found one day and returned to the Philippines for burial.

“What you took from this world was a daughter, a community member, a wife and a friend,” Judge Jessica Curtis said prior to sentencing. “She had value, and she had worth, and this was entirely senseless.”

Curtis then imposed a mandatory sentence of life in prison to Dane Kallungi, who declined to speak to the court.