One of six men arrested in a Colorado Springs Police Department sting operation has been found guilty of preying upon children.

Police announced Tuesday that 31-year-old Aaron Thompson has been found guilty of conspiracy to commit sexual assault on a child and attempt to commit sexual assault on a child, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

A jury found Thomson guilty of the charges on Aug. 3.

He is scheduled to be sentenced at the end of October.

Thompson was arrested in February after he drove from Trinidad to meet a minor for sex. His arrest was part of a bigger investigation by Colorado Springs police and several other agencies into sexual predators who were using the internet to lure and exploit children. In total six men were arrested in the sting operation over three days according to the department.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Three of the men arrested in the same sting — Richard Castro, 30, Travis Anderson, 47, and Noah Casady, 24 — have all entered not guilty pleas to all charges in recent months, and all three are scheduled to begin jury trials in November.

The other two men arrested as part of the sting — Mark Gasgonia, 32, and Steven Marks, 58 — have yet to enter pleas and are scheduled to make appearances in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court later this month.

Only Thompson and Marks remain in El Paso County jail, the other four men all posted bond to be released from custody following their arrest.

The sting was a joint undercover investigation by the CSPD Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, comprised of CSPD and EPCSO detectives, along with the US Army Criminal Investigation Unit and Homeland Security Investigations.

If you suspect a child has fallen trap to being exploited online, you can report it by calling 1-800-THE-LOST or by tapping or clicking here.