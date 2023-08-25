A Colorado Springs man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison on child pornography charges, according to a news release Friday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado.

According to the press release Brandon Bourret, 47, was sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl while living in the Philippines in 2011, and created sexually explicit material with the minor that he brought back to the United States. The press release states that Bourret would go on to abuse the minor until 2014 and upload images and video of the abuse online.

The press release additionally states there was a second victim assaulted by Bourret and that he uploaded sexually explicit images of the victim online as well.

The press release states that Bourret was sentenced by a federal judge in Denver on Aug. 16.

“The exploitation of children is a grievous and intolerable crime,” United States Attorney Cole Finegan said. “Thanks to the efforts of our law enforcement partners, this predator has been stopped in his tracks.”

This isn't the first time Bourret has been convicted of sex-related crimes by federal judge.

According to prior reporting from The Gazette, Bourret was sentenced to 29 months in federal prison in 2016 for selling a hacking program that allowed its users to obtain nude photos from private online albums — facilitating blackmail against victims.

Bourret also sold email addresses associated with hacked accounts "knowing that this posed a substantial risk of facilitating online extortion," said Jeff Dorschner, who was a U.S. Attorney's spokesman at the time. The scheme started in 2008 and continued through 2013, when federal authorities opened an investigation and collaborated with Photobucket's operators in blocking access to the program.

Bourret was the creator of the software application that resulted in his 29-month prison sentence, according to The Gazette's prior reporting.

Prison records show that Bourret is being held at the federal prison facility in Englewood.